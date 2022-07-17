Close menu

England v India: Rishabh Pant & Hardik Pandya seal series win

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Old Trafford

Third Royal London one-day international, Emirates Old Trafford
England 259 (45.5 overs): Buttler 60 (80); Hardik 4-24
India 261-5 (42.1 overs): Pant 125* (113), Hardik 71 (55); Topley 3-35
India won by five wickets, won series 2-1
Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya carried India to a five-wicket victory over England in the deciding one-day international at Old Trafford.

Pant made a wonderful unbeaten century, while Hardik's 71 came after he took 4-24 with the ball, as the tourists claimed a 2-1 series win in sweltering conditions in Manchester.

Chasing 260, India were reduced to 72-4, only for Pant and Hardik to share a stand of 133.

Pant could have been stumped on 18, while Craig Overton misjudged a chance to catch Hardik when he had only six.

Though Hardik was out with 55 still needed, Pant went on to complete his maiden ODI century and hit the winning runs with 47 balls to spare to end 125 not out.

Hardik's effort with the ball was earlier the primary reason why England were bowled out for 259, despite 60 from captain Jos Buttler.

Buttler suffers a defeat in his first ODI series since replacing Eoin Morgan as skipper, the scoreline replicating India's success in the T20s.

England move on to a three-match one-day contest against South Africa, which begins on Tuesday at Chester-le-Street.

India prevail in see-saw struggle

This was a fascinating tussle, the most competitive match in a series where the two sides had previously claimed a one-sided victory apiece.

In the end, India triumphed to the delight of a noisy and partisan crowd thanks to Hardik, one of the form white-ball cricketers in the world, and wicketkeeper Pant, who has had a fine tour in all three formats.

It was India's greater ability to adapt to the two-paced pitch that saw them prevail. Hardik led an attack that intelligently used the short ball. Later, he produced a match-winning stand with Pant, who delivered a memorable hundred.

England will rue their missed chances in the field, but will also know that their top-order batting has not fired once across the three matches.

England are a team in transition. New captain Buttler and coach Matthew Mott are rebuilding a pace attack ravaged by injuries, while they were also without key leg-spinner Adil Rashid, missing this series after undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage.

They will be contenders at the World Cup next year, but the biggest threat to the defence of their trophy will be India, who are building a team capable of replicating their 2011 triumph on home soil.

Pant and Hardik lead chase

India were rocking when Reece Topley, England's find of the summer in white-ball cricket, took the edge of all of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with Overton following up by removing Suryakumar Yadav.

If Buttler had taken the simple stumping chance when Moeen Ali deceived Pant, the game could have been done, while Overton got nowhere near Hardik's miscue off Brydon Carse that would have been a straightforward catch at long leg.

Reprieved, the fifth-wicket pair steadily rebuilt. Left-hander Pant pounced on anything short, while Hardik stood tall to play handsome strokes through the off side.

England exhausted all of their options and the game was hurtling away from them when Hardik failed to get on top of a Carse bouncer, allowing Ben Stokes to take a fine diving catch at mid-wicket.

Pant, though, sprinted on, audaciously sweeping David Willey for six. There was a nervy moment when he chipped Overton over Willey at mid-on to move to 99, but after he completed his hundred, he exploded, taking a single Willey over for 21.

The winning runs came with a reverse-sweep off Joe Root's off-spin, one final moment of magic in a spectacular knock.

Hardik barrage keeps England in check

It rarely felt like England were in control in the face of near-constant short bowling from India - all four of Hardik's wickets came from deliveries banged into the pitch.

Mohammed Siraj removed Jonny Bairstow and Root, both for ducks, in his first over, then Pandya induced miscues at bouncers from Jason Roy, for 41, and Stokes, leaving England in trouble at 74-4.

But Buttler, who was twice hit on the head in the same Siraj over, rebuilt in a careful stand of 75 with Moeen and added 49 with Lancashire team-mate Liam Livingstone.

Buttler's 65-ball half-century was his second-slowest in ODIs - he and Livingstone were just looking to unleash when they both fell. Livingstone had pulled Pandya for two sixes only to be caught attempting a third, while Buttler went in similar fashion to a brilliant tumbling catch at deep mid-wicket by Ravindra Jadeja.

Despite 32 from Overton, England lost their last five wickets for 61 runs.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 18:26

    Pant is making every format of cricket famous and worth watching, wonderful game!

    • Reply posted by Dr Maggie, today at 18:54

      Dr Maggie replied:
      The fate was sealed when much touted Bairstow and Root were sent for 3-ball ducks. The result was going to go only one way since then.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 18:26

    I have a feeling from watching Buttler as Captain so far, he seems miles out of his depth. Doesn't make changes when needed has very little plans, can't believe he didn't bowl Topley his 10 overs. Completely wasted on his current form, should have put him back on to bowl out his remaining three overs way earlier whilst we were getting smashed around by Pant and Hardik.

    • Reply posted by Kundan Jha, today at 18:32

      Kundan Jha replied:
      Topley was not Fit towards the end. He was struggling to even pick up the ball!

  • Comment posted by Leeds4eva, today at 18:33

    Ego of Livingstone and to a lesser degree Buttler lost England the game today. India showed England how to play on that pitch. Absolutely criminal not to bat 50 overs and for the 3rd time on the trot.

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 18:38

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      Apparently, it's imperative to attack the bowling, regardless of the situation.

  • Comment posted by Jas0999, today at 18:30

    Congratulations to India and in particular Pant - superb innings. As for England - very poor. The captain struggled badly today and the batting overall was nowhere near good enough. Lots to do. Topley was excellent again, but bizarrely not used when the game was running away.

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 18:57

      Jack replied:
      Topley was not fit, if you listen to Butler's comments after the match

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 18:25

    Fabulous inning from Pandya (man of the match for me), Pant and Topley.

    • Reply posted by sonic08, today at 18:29

      sonic08 replied:
      I agree 😊

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 18:26

    Another abject batting performance from England. India, when put under pressure, batted sensibly.

    • Reply posted by Leeds4eva, today at 18:35

      Leeds4eva replied:
      To many English batsman with an ego

  • Comment posted by sumotartan, today at 18:41

    Risabh pant outstanding one of my favourite batsman what a mature knock and just enthralling to watch.I’m not complaining, but why would buttler not bring Topley back ?Two wickets and we would’ve lost.My only critique of india is we need a better tail and maintain bowling pressure when we take control or we will never win a WC.I don’t think England should’ve got 220 at one point. Great match

  • Comment posted by CricViz, today at 18:36

    Rishabh Pant. What a playa!

    It is difficult as it is to follow on to footsteps of MS Dhoni but Pant is doing this in style. Long career to beckon!!

  • Comment posted by sd7272, today at 18:25

    Pant is a breadth of fresh air to the world game!

    Good thing not playing tomorrow that really would be Indian conditions….

  • Comment posted by SomethingAintRight, today at 18:30

    Willey or Won't He. Oh Dear, just smashed for five 4's in a row. The 2 Yorkshire Maestros went for a combined 🦆.
    Well Done India 🇮🇳. Massive result in front of a full house.

    • Reply posted by Yorkieboycanada, today at 18:49

      Yorkieboycanada replied:
      Was a silly comment

  • Comment posted by Desi786, today at 18:30

    Pant batted superbly but Pandya played his part so well. MOM.

    • Reply posted by sam, today at 18:40

      sam replied:
      agree 100%. But glad he got Man of the series.

  • Comment posted by Cromwell, today at 18:49

    Rob Key made it clear Test cricket was the priority. He confirmed this by over seeing the appointment of Mott as coach, who won't rock the boat; and Buttler as skipper, which was a lazy decision. Strange that Key doesn't feel able to make us excellent at both. Prepare for a slow slide into white ball averageness.

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 18:39

    India brilliant England’s so called best well below par. Root has made 11 runs from 3 innings, Bairstow 45 from 3.

  • Comment posted by Brijesh, today at 18:36

    Waiting for the comments from some Brits discarding the ODIs as circus and claiming test match as the only pure form of cricket in the memory of last test :)

    • Reply posted by Sachinisgod, today at 18:39

      Sachinisgod replied:
      No doubt they will. Only team ever to celebrate being awarded the world cup on a technicality. Embarrassing fans they are, in every sport

  • Comment posted by ovolut, today at 18:35

    The time has surely come to drop Roy, Bairstow, Root and Stokes from the ODI team ..

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 18:37

      Tim replied:
      LOL you gotta be kidding!!! just after T20 everyone said bring Root, Stokes and Bairstow back and now you're saying get rid of them, just make up your mind lol

  • Comment posted by Brian the Bold, today at 18:31

    Funny isn't it; you'd have put money on Bairstow and Root. In the event Salt and Malan might have been the better option!

  • Comment posted by Ezio, today at 18:30

    India played to it's true potential and England looked like a deer in headlights. Thoroughly outplayed by a world class batsmen toying with a toothless attack once Topley was done. Onwards to South Africa series now!!

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 18:27

    Well done to India for the series win. I didn’t watch the game, but cannot understand why Buttler did not bowl Topley towards the end. We needed wickets and he has been our most threatening bowler.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 18:27

    Topley should have bowled more. He should have got or finished his overs.

  • Comment posted by dr nir, today at 18:53

    All long as I have seen cricket in last 37 years, India never had this much success in English conditions..
    1) Draw the Test series
    2) Won the T 20 series
    3)Won the One day Series
    As a captain you can’t expect better outcome..
    and England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 have a lot to learn before World Cup .

