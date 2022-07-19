Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Abell has struck 14 fours and two sixes in his 114 not out

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Somerset 262-5: Abell 114*; Bess 2-29 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Somerset (2 pts), Yorkshire (1 pt) Match scorecard

Tom Abell's third County Championship century of the season led Somerset to 262-5 on the opening day of their match with Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

The skipper ended the day unbeaten on 114, having faced 217 balls in a hit that included 14 fours and two maximums, with other important contributions coming from Matt Renshaw (43) and George Bartlett (46).

Former Somerset off-spinner Dom Bess took 2-29, while Yorkshire seamer Matthew Waite claimed 2-35.

It was decided before the start not to employ the suggested 16:30 BST finish on day one because of the forecast of extreme heat and to stick to the normal hours of play.

In the event, much of the morning session was played under cloudy skies and during the lunch interval it started raining.

Somerset had progressed to 25 in the seventh over when Tom Lammonby, on four, edged a drive off Jordan Thompson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore at first slip.

Kohler-Cadmore - bound for Somerset next season - was making his first Championship appearance of the summer for Yorkshire following a long battle to overcome the effects of concussion, which saw him sidelined until the Vitality Blast campaign.

Renshaw made a confident start and looked in good touch, but began to encounter problems when Waite produced an excellent seven-over spell from the River End.

He beat the Australian twice in the 19th over and then pinned him lbw for 43, with a ball that nipped back in his next, before ending the stint, which included four maidens, with figures of one for five.

Abell spent 29 balls on 11, studiously attempting to lay the foundation for a meaningful first-innings total.

By lunch, the Somerset skipper had progressed to 21, with Bartlett unbeaten on 15 in a total of 99-2 from 28 overs.

The resumption was delayed until 15:30 by rain, with 20 overs lost and tea set for 16:30.

Abell and Bartlett brought up a half-century stand off 67 balls before the latter was dropped on 26 by Kohler-Cadmore, two-handed low to his left off Shannon Gabriel with the score 127-2.

Abell reached a solid fifty off 101 balls, with his seventh four, a leg-glance off Matthew Revis.

By tea, the Somerset pair had added 98 and taken the total to 164 from 42 overs. Batting was looking comfortable with the sun shining.

The final session comprised 34 overs and began at 16:50. It saw Bartlett bring up the hundred partnership with a four to fine leg off a loose ball from Bess.

Making good use of the square cut, Bartlett hit eight fours in his 87-ball innings before - with the total on 197 - he top-edged a pull shot off Waite to be caught by Revis at long leg.

Kohler-Cadmore atoned for his earlier error with a stunning one-handed catch, diving to his left at slip, to help Bess dismiss Lewis Goldsworthy and at 210-4, Abell's staunch work was in danger of being undone.

His response was to dig in again on 80 before cutting loose with two swept sixes in the first three overs sent down by off-spinner Jack Shutt.

James Rew fell to another sharp Kohler-Cadmore catch off Bess after Abell had reached a 198-ball hundred with a two off his former colleague.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.