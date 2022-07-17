Close menu

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder to retire from one-day internationals

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes said he felt his body was "letting him down" and playing in three formats of cricket was "unsustainable"

England's Ben Stokes will retire from international one-day cricket after Tuesday's series opener against South Africa in Durham.

The 31-year-old, who made his debut against Ireland in 2011, has scored 2,919 runs, including three centuries, and taken 74 wickets in 104 ODIs.

Stokes, who became Test captain in April, will still play Twenty20 cricket as well as leading the red-ball side.

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now," he said.

"This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way."

At one-day level, Stokes will best be remembered for his player-of-the-match performance in England's 2019 World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord's, with the left-hander making 84 not out to force a super over, which Eoin Morgan's side won on boundary countback.

He announced last week that he would miss this season's Hundred competition to manage his workload, and was left out of England's T20 squad for the upcoming games against South Africa.

Stokes added: "As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my team-mates 100% of myself in this format any more. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

"Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos [Buttler, England's one-day captain] and the rest of the team their all. It's time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years.

"I have loved all 104 games I have played so far, I've got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham.

"As always, the England fans have always been there for me and will continue to be there. You're the best fans in the world."

Clare Connor, the England and Wales Cricket Board's interim chief executive, called Stokes a "superstar in every format" but said the body's management "understand and respect his decision" and "look forward to watching him excite and enthral in an England shirt for many years to come".

Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket, said: "Ben Stokes has had an incredible international career in ODI cricket, culminating in his match-winning performance at the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final.

"I know this must have been a tough decision, but I completely understand why he has reached this conclusion.

"I'm sure that when we look back on Ben's career and see this as one of the reasons he will play 120-plus Tests and help England in T20 matches and World Cups for many years to come.

"It is a typically selfless decision that will benefit England long-term."

Stokes' decision comes on the back of England's 2-1 series against India, in which he scored 48 runs in three innings, but only bowled three overs.

England's defence of their 50-over title is set to take place in India in October 2023, and following the retirement of Morgan in July, they are now left with two gaps to fill in a middle order that has struggled for runs this summer.

The next T20 World Cup is in October this year, but Stokes has not played in the format for England since March 2021 after taking a break from cricket for his mental wellbeing last summer.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by robertdm, today at 13:17

    Will Root follow??

  • Comment posted by THEDOCTOR, today at 13:17

    Great news!
    He has the potential to be a number 3 who can bat all day , and score quickly when he needs to . Its no coincidence that our best batter does not overdo the 20 over slog stuff

  • Comment posted by Mitchell, today at 13:17

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 13:16

  • Comment posted by Sproutboy, today at 13:16

    Thanks for all the ODI memories, Ben. You'll be missed!

  • Comment posted by Ejog, today at 13:16

    Good for him.
    If playing every format of International cricket is too much (and I'm sure it is), then quit and give someone else an opportunity asap.

  • Comment posted by Slinger, today at 13:16

    A fantastic one-day career. Thank you Ben.

    Decision OK with me. Too much Cricket these days however I wouldn't want to see him playing IPL otherwise the decision seems a bit hollow.

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 13:15

    Correct decision for his health and wellbeing- hope to see him for many years to come

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 13:15

    A packed schedule, the rise of franchise cricket and money have a lot to do with this. England's schedule is ridiclious and part of the reason for their decline in fortunes. Rotating players in any sport is a sign that the schedule is too packed. Many white ball games are meaningless and a few weeks later you can't remember who won games

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 13:15

  • Comment posted by RSK, today at 13:14

    A superstar of the game without doubt. So much cricket is played by the top players these days that it's probably the right decision to manage that. Congratulations on a settler one day career Stokesy 👏 👏👏

    • Reply posted by RSK, today at 13:16

      RSK replied:
      Stellar not settler stupid auto correct 🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 13:14

    He's put a lot of smiles on cricket fans faces in this format over the years, so will be a shame to see him out of the team, but we've got a lot to look forward to in test cricket with his leadership, so exciting to see who can step up to fill his boots in ODI. Cheers!

  • Comment posted by alan payne, today at 13:14

    ECB always chasing the money and yet waste a fortune on the 100 circus. Five test matches and ODI series plenty in one summer.

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 13:14

    Best player NZ have ever had

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 13:14

    A shame as ODI's are probably his best format but now he's Test captain it makes perfect sense.

    What a career he's had, and bows out having been MoM in a world cup final, not too many players get to say that.

    I do fear this may be the beginning of the end for ODI's though with countries and players favouring T20's.

  • Comment posted by Aidan, today at 13:14

    For those of us (me included) who doubted his appointment as test captain, this seems another positive example of why he is proving us wrong and showing maturity in his management style and commitment.

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 13:14

    Not that big an issue. 50 over cricket has become so, so boring. It’s the easiest one to dump.

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 13:13

    Strange stokes has so many great moments with the bat ,but with the ball will always be remembered for that over in mumbai in April 2016 l

  • Comment posted by Shy Ted, today at 13:13

    Great news for test fans.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 13:13

    Probably a very wise decision and should extend his T20 and Test Career. Simple case of Stokes prioritizing what’s most important to him.

