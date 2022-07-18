Third Royal London one-day international, Leicester England 371-7 (50 overs): Beaumont 119 (107), Lamb 65 (66); Khaka 2-64 South Africa 262 all out (45.4 overs): Tryon 70 (57), Kapp 62 (54); Davidson-Richards 3-35, Dean 3-42, Lamb 3-42 England won by 109 runs; lead multi-format series 8-2 Scorecard

A brilliant century from Tammy Beaumont helped England to a dominant 109-run win in the third one-day international against South Africa, and ensured they cannot lose the multi-format series.

After being put in to bat in sultry conditions in Leicester, England racked up 371-7 - their fifth-highest ODI score and just seven short of their record against Pakistan in 2016.

Beaumont smashed 19 fours and a six in her 119 off 107 balls as she shared a second successive century-opening stand with Emma Lamb, who made 65.

Having done so for the first time in the second ODI, England's top four all scored more than 50 again as Sophia Dunkley followed up her maiden ODI century with 51, while captain Heather Knight made a 49-ball 63.

In reply, Laura Wolvaardt made an eye-catching 56 before Charlie Dean removed her for the third time in the series as the tourists fell to 109-4.

Chloe Tryon (70 off 57 balls) and Marizanne Kapp (62 off 54) breathed life into the chase, putting on 110 for the fifth wicket, but when both fell within a five-over spell England were able to wrap up the tail and bowl South Africa out for 262.

Alice Davidson-Richards finished with 3-35, while spinners Dean and Lamb both took 3-42.

The win means England lead the multi-format series 8-2, after clean-sweeping the ODI series 3-0.

The three-match Twenty20 series starts in Chelmsford on Thursday (19:00 BST), with each game worth two points.

England punish lacklustre South Africa

Considering temperatures in the late 30s and their struggles to contain a powerful England batting line-up in the first two games it was a surprise when South Africa captain Sune Luus opted to field first.

There was ill-discipline throughout, shown by 15 wides and four no-balls in the innings, with Lamb and Beaumont able to share 149, after putting on 127 in the last game.

Lamb, dropped on 35 and 54, was bowled by Shabnim Ismail as she looked to ramp away, but it was another innings that demonstrated she is consolidating her spot at the top of the order.

Beaumont, who was dropped on 50, accelerated as she moved from her half-century to her ninth ODI ton in just 30 balls, showing great power through the off-side and poise to clip off her legs. She is now level with Charlotte Edwards for the most ODI tons for England women.

The opener was stumped as she looked to attack Nonkululeko Mlaba, and that led to a slight slowing in scoring, after a total of 400 had looked likely.

Dunkley was caught at long-on off Nadine de Klerk, before Danni Wyatt capitalised on loose bowling to bludgeon a 14-ball 33.

England needed 12 from the final over to register their highest score but Knight was run out before Dean was trapped lbw by Ayabonga Khaka for a golden duck.

The fact the hosts could make such a total without the rested Nat Sciver demonstrates their power and depth, but they were aided by a poor South Africa display, with a three-ball spell that included two drops and a clear run-out opportunity missed summing up their performance.

New bowlers put their hand up for England

After South Africa raced to 61-0 off eight overs it would have been easy for England's attack, missing the experience of Sciver, Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone, to crumble under the pressure.

But 21-year-old off-spinner Dean stood up and yorked Andrie Steyn with her first ball to get the crucial breakthrough.

Six overs later she trapped Wolvaardt lbw, before Lamb and Davidson-Richards picked up their first ODI wickets in removing Luus and Lara Goodall respectively.

England then bowled 12 successive overs of pace at Tryon and Kapp that allowed them to settle and score freely, before Lamb returned to remove the former.

The 24-year-old then had Nadine de Klerk caught behind, before Tryon holed out to long-on off Dean.

Davidson-Richards, who was expensive in conceding 1-33 in her first four-over spell, pinned Trisha Chetty in front, before Ismail and Khaka were bowled by Issy Wong and Davidson-Richards respectively to wrap up another heavy win.

Being able to make changes and still bowl a side out in the warm conditions will have delighted Knight and head coach Lisa Keightley, with a new World Cup cycle under way.

'We've blown them out of the park' - reaction

England captain Heather Knight: "It is really pleasing. We came away from the World Cup and challenged the girls to be better in a few areas and we've blown them out of the park.

"It's a really good start to what is a new cycle of 50-over cricket. The girls that we've brought in have been outstanding, we've been able to rotate a bit and still win. The three players we had on the bench today was a pretty good bench!"

South Africa captain Sune Luus: "We were backing our bowlers to do the job for us. Obviously throughout the series we haven't performed to the best of our ability and today was a good chance for us to hit our straps, bowl our lines and lengths and bowl them out for a reasonable total.

"Unfortunately that didn't happen but it was still a good game of cricket."

Player of the Match Tammy Beaumont: "I was surprised we were batting first, I'm not going to lie. I know Heather wanted to bat first, and as soon as she lost the toss I thought it was going to be a long 50 overs!

"I'm just trying to keep my game simple and bat the way I bat. Emma Lamb and I have clicked straight away, we get on really well and it's been nice to put on some big partnerships together."

Player of the series Emma Lamb: "It feels a bit like a dream, to be honest. Obviously, I'm really happy with how it's gone. I've been positive and clinical with my batting, that's come off. All the hard work has paid off."