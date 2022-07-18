Matt Taylor: Gloucestershire bowler ruled out for rest of the summer due to stress fracture in foot
Gloucestershire bowler Matt Taylor will miss the rest of the 2022 season due to a stress fracture in his foot.
The 28-year-old, who came through the club's academy, has made more than 150 appearances since his debut in 2011.
The left-arm seamer has featured in six County Championship matches so far this season, taking eight wickets, and suffered the injury during the team's recent defeat to Essex.
Taylor signed a new one-year contract extension with Gloucestershire in June.
The club are currently bottom of Division One and have yet to win a Championship match this season.