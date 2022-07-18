Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Left-arm seamer Taylor has been a regular for Gloucestershire in the County Championship so far this season

Gloucestershire bowler Matt Taylor will miss the rest of the 2022 season due to a stress fracture in his foot.

The 28-year-old, who came through the club's academy, has made more than 150 appearances since his debut in 2011.

The left-arm seamer has featured in six County Championship matches so far this season, taking eight wickets, and suffered the injury during the team's recent defeat to Essex.

Taylor signed a new one-year contract extension with Gloucestershire in June.

The club are currently bottom of Division One and have yet to win a Championship match this season.