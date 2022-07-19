Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Neser will be playing his last four-day game for Glamorgan this season before departing for Queensland pre-season training

LV = County Championship Division Two : Leicestershire v Glamorgan Venue : Grace Road, Leicester Date : Wednesday 20 July Time : 11:00 BST Coverage : Commentary on BBC sport website and app; updates on BBC Radio Leicester and BBC Radio Wales; match reports on BBC Sport website.

Glamorgan are likely to opt for minimal changes as they travel to Division Two bottom side Leicestershire on Wednesday in their promotion push.

Fast bowler Timm van der Gugten could challenge for a place after an injury absence of two months.

Glamorgan started the round just one point behind second-placed Middlesex, with five matches to play.

Leicestershire are winless in four-day cricket, but set a record score of 756-4 in their last round at Sussex.

There were unbeaten double centuries for South Africans Colin Ackermann and Wiaan Mulder in a stand of 477.

"We're in a really good position in the mix with five games left, one left before the break for the One-Day Cup, so if we can play well in Leicester it'll lead into the last month of the season in a positive position," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"I'm not sure it's must-win, because Leicestershire got a heap of runs down at Hove so they're hitting some form, but we played really well against Notts last week and if we play in a similar vein, we'll have a good chance."

The match is scheduled a day later than the rest of the current round of Championship games because of the England-South Africa women's ODI staged at the ground on Monday.

It allows the two sides to escape the hottest of the week's extreme temperatures.

Batter Colin Ingram and fast bowler Michael Neser will be playing their final Championship match of the season before departing in August for the Caribbean Premier League and Queensland pre-season training respectively.

An announcement on one of the overseas replacements is expected within a few days.

Leicestershire (from): TBC

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (c), Byrom, Ingram, Northeast, Carlson, Root, C Cooke (wk), Neser, Salter, Harris, Weighell, van der Gugten, Hogan.