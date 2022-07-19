Close menu

England v South Africa: Ben Stokes' final ODI ends in 62-run defeat

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

First Royal London one-day international, Seat Unique Riverside
South Africa 333-5 (50 overs) Van der Dussen 134 (117), Markram 77 (61), Malan 57 (77); Livingstone 2-29
England 271 (46.5 overs) Root 86 (77), Bairstow 63 (71); Nortje 4-53
South Africa won by 62 runs; lead series 1-0
Ben Stokes' final one-day international ended in another England defeat as South Africa won a sweltering series opener in Chester-le-Street by 62 runs.

The world champions, beaten 2-1 by India last week, were first worn down in the oppressive heat by Rassie van der Dussen's fine 134.

He combined with Aiden Markram, who hit 77 off 61 balls, in a controlled stand of 151, the backbone of the tourists' 333-5.

England reached 102-0 in response but lost their way against the Proteas spinners as the baked pitch tired.

Stokes, who announced on Monday that this match on his home ground would be his last 50-over international, was out lbw for five.

Joe Root made 86 from 77 balls but was bowled trying to hit out as the run-rate increased out of control.

After Root fell the final three wickets quickly followed and England were bowled out for 271 in 46.5 overs.

Victory gives South Africa a 1-0 series lead going into the second match on Friday at Emirates Old Trafford.

England's struggle in the sun

Including the Twenty20 series loss to India, this is England's fifth white-ball defeat in seven games over 12 days at the start of Jos Buttler's reign as captain.

South Africa's line-up may not be filled with superstars like India's but this victory was equally as convincing.

The conditions were difficult for players and spectators alike. As temperatures reached 38 degrees, players were seen using ice towels while members of the crowd required medical attention in the stands.

England bowler Matthew Potts only managed four overs on debut before having to leave the field because he was "struggling with effects of the heat".

With the bat, England did not seriously threaten to chase a good total.

Openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow were unusually restrained before Roy hit spinner Keshav Maharaj to long-off for 43 and Bairstow was trapped lbw by Markram for 63.

Buttler also fell to spin, caught and bowled off a leading edge to Tabraiz Shamsi for 12, as England failed to bat out their 50 overs for the fourth ODI in succession.

Only Root offered any real resistance with a typically classy knock but, with wickets falling around him, England were never in the game.

Anrich Nortje, one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket, bowled the Yorkshireman as he swiped across the line before proving far too good for the lower order as he finished with 4-53.

Van der Dussen battles through

Despite the high score, South Africa's innings often felt low-key, not helped by the increased number of drinks breaks introduced because of the weather.

England struggled for wickets despite the return of leg-spinner Adil Rashid to their ranks.

South Africa opener Janneman Malan helped lay a platform with 57 from 77 balls before hitting Moeen Ali to deep mid-wicket and afterwards Van der Dussen largely accumulated through ones and twos rather than entertaining with boundaries.

Just 40 of the right-hander's runs came from hitting the rope, with no sixes in the whole South Africa innings.

Markram was marginally more aggressive in the pair's 20.2 overs stand. They both fell in the same over of Liam Livingstone spin - Markram caught at deep mid-wicket and Van der Dussen bowled trying to force a shot off the back foot - which helped England finish the innings well.

Only 46 came from the last six overs with Brydon Carse, the third Durham player in England's XI on their home ground, particularly effective - though the total still proved far out of England's reach.

Stokes bows out

Stokes is retiring from 50-over cricket because he says the intense schedule no longer allows him to play all three formats.

He looked emotional when given an ovation at the start of only his third England appearance on his home ground.

Potts' absence meant Stokes had to bowl more overs than expected and he was England's most expensive bowler.

He conceded six boundaries in his five overs, often hobbling - a sign of his fitness struggles that have played a part in his decision.

With the bat, Stokes was out to part-time spinner Markram, trying to reverse sweep his 11th ball.

The Riverside rose to its feet to applaud him off but it was a disappointing and premature end for an all-rounder unable to repeat his famous innings in the 2019 World Cup final.

'We never quite managed to impose ourselves' - reaction

England captain Jos Buttler on BBC Test Match Special: "We never quite managed to break that partnership and that really extended the game away from us. It was probably a good toss to win on a day like today where it was incredibly warm.

"With the bat we never quite managed to impose ourselves. South Africa bowled very smartly but we couldn't quite put enough pressure on them.

"We just haven't quite played to our potential yet this summer. But I'm not sure it is far away - it feels like we're getting back to where we need to be."

South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj: "The boys were really clinical today. Rassie set the tone with the bat and then the bowlers stuck really well to their plans."

Player of the Match Rassie van der Dussen: "We came into this tour knowing we'd have to play smart cricket. It's a big ground, we knew we would have to hit the gaps hard and run hard.

"Physically it was tough but we back ourselves and our fitness. We didn't hit a six, which I don't think I've ever seen! But it was a very good batting display."

Comments

Join the conversation

210 comments

  • Comment posted by Smith, today at 21:23

    We can’t keep pretending that there isn’t a problem.

    We lost to a bang average Windies team, we lost to India, comprehensively, in T20 and ODI.
    Butler’s captaincy, previously fancied, now looks a mess.
    We can’t keep blaming heat, injuries, retirements etc.
    Fact is we haven’t developed the team one bit since 2019 and we are still relying on past glories.

    Ps Would anyone else have appointed Mott??

    • Reply posted by Mal, today at 21:25

      Mal replied:
      Who is this Mott?

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 21:16

    Look yeh, I get stokes is a really good player. Won the World Cup for England. But everyone acting like he’s dying. He’s only retiring from ODI’s.

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 21:32

      Nick replied:
      And making sure he doesn't miss out on the riches of the IPL every year!

  • Comment posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 21:16

    With every passing game, the phenomenal contribution of Eoin Morgan to England’s One Day resurgence becomes clearer.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      If the ECB asks Morgan to come back as captain then im sure he would change his mind about retiring

  • Comment posted by shrewdist, today at 21:20

    I thought Eoin Morgan's post-match analysis on Sky was excellent. Easy to see how England became the world champions with him in charge. We're going to miss him.

    • Reply posted by Alfie, today at 22:28

      Alfie replied:
      You don't know what you've got 'till its gone.

  • Comment posted by Yorkieboycanada, today at 21:18

    Well played SA. Good knock from England top 3 but then everyone else lost their heads. Not easy though with our main strike bowlers injured and Woods confirmed out for the rest of the season! Livingstone has had his chances, Salt or Brooks in next game. Butler should give the gloves to Bairstow and concentrate on captaincy!

    • Reply posted by short and curly, today at 21:27

      short and curly replied:
      Leave Bairstow alone! Give the gloves to Salt.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 21:19

    Another match where England didn’t finish their 50 overs.
    Form is poor going into the World Cup

    • Reply posted by Yorkieboycanada, today at 21:21

      Yorkieboycanada replied:
      I think the WC is some way off - 2023, so still time to rebuild

  • Comment posted by pm61, today at 21:22

    There is a worrying poor trend in one day performances. Worse still we don’t seem to know what our best side is at present. Livingston is not the answer and Roy seems to be completely out of sorts

  • Comment posted by john, today at 21:22

    I love cricket but unless we’re batting first against the Netherlands, I find this format a bit stale and formulaic. Livingstone is just a T20 specialist and nothing more.

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 21:19

    A terrible performance by England from start to finish. The captaincy isn't working for Buttler, he's lost all his form. He needs to give up the gloves or the captaincy itself.

    • Reply posted by Mal, today at 21:23

      Mal replied:
      Or both.

  • Comment posted by danroach1, today at 21:25

    Root played a brilliant innings today over a run a ball to keep the scoreboard ticking over but the big hitters didnt do their job around him

    • Reply posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 21:39

      GreySmallCobra replied:
      Run a ball is not much good when you want 10 an over though is there?

  • Comment posted by Andy1210, today at 21:33

    Delusional comments from Buttler that are frankly embarrassing - ‘we were outstanding’ and ‘it’s an inexperienced group of players’..
    Check out new coach Mott’s record and he got to the 40 over final with Glamorgan once, did little else and was dispensed with. Massive questions for Key to answer - why did he appoint him?

    • Reply posted by Smith, today at 21:37

      Smith replied:
      Careful Andy, you may have to explain to Mal who
      Mott is (see below).

      Have to say, given the candidates being mentioned at the time it was an amazing turn up for the books when Key went with Mott! Nobody saw that coming.

      I know it’s very early, but our decline has been very severe. He has hardly hit the ground running as they say.

      Does he have the pedigree to rebuild this team?

  • Comment posted by cptJay, today at 21:39

    Well done SA. So the defeat to India wasn't an aberration. ENG were poor and SA were brilliant. As usual, keep reading too many excuses about not having the intended bowlers etc. Well a good team is judged by their bench strength. This shows ENG don't have one. Plenty of blackboard talk for Buttler and his men.

    • Reply posted by Man of Kent, today at 22:01

      Man of Kent replied:
      Usual nonsense from you. Try and discuss the game like an adult instead of just dissing England in every post.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 21:38

    Abysmal performance. Never looked like getting the runs. Buttler is not a captain.

    • Reply posted by Yeah, today at 21:41

      Yeah replied:
      In your opinion, how should buttler have captained the team differently today? What would you have done?

  • Comment posted by Filthy , today at 21:25

    Root and Bairstow apart, usual expected shocking (lack of) effort and application!

    • Reply posted by Captain Serious, today at 22:02

      Captain Serious replied:
      Livingstone could be a great batsman but he gives his wicket away far too cheaply.

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 21:51

    I wonder how many of the people now trashing Buttler were the same people defending Morgan when he was in bad scoring form?
    Jesus Christ people, he's had less than one summer, and was given the job less than 2 weeks before his first game against India of all teams. Might be worth giving the man some time.

    • Reply posted by Skylander, today at 22:41

      Skylander replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 21:20

    Fitting end for an overrated media-created 'hero'

    Bad couple of days for the BBC with their two of their darlings surrendering meekly.

    • Reply posted by Danny Dyers Chocolate Homunculus, today at 21:40

      Danny Dyers Chocolate Homunculus replied:
      Have the car brought around will you, Bitterman?

  • Comment posted by Jas0999, today at 21:25

    Just like India, well done to a South Africa. A very easy win against a team who have gone horribly backwards since the change of leadership. Dire stuff from a very poor England. Must do better.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:25

    This team need to go back to playing basic cricket and forget the aggressive/positive intent stuff as they are just taking too many risks in the batting

    • Reply posted by Skylander, today at 22:42

      Skylander replied:
      They are but it’s probably a process. You have to lose a few to find the right balance

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 21:22

    Good luck Ben Stokes. Thank you for the CWC final performance, Headingley 2019 and a few other moments. Please upload your CV so we can all see why you are as great as Nasser says you are, because his commentary suggests you are a god.

  • Comment posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 21:45

    New England captain Jos Buttler says (it) "feels like we're getting back to where we need to be'. Really? I wonder how long before he starts saying "it's a learning experience"?

    • Reply posted by cptJay, today at 21:49

      cptJay replied:
      Just like how Root said that ENG were "very much in the game" after falling horribly behind in an Ashes test. Grim similarities and ENG lost both games as well.

