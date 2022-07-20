Cumbrian Jack White's previous career-best was 4-35 in the Bob Willis Trophy against Glamorgan in August 2020, when he took eight wickets in the match

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day two) Northamptonshire 235: McManus 61, Keogh 54; Sundar 5-76, Wood 3-84 & 25-1 Lancashire 132: Bohannon 31, White 5-14 Northamptonshire (4 pts) lead Lancashire (3 pts) by 128 runs Match scorecard

Northamptonshire seamer Jack White claimed his maiden five-wicket haul for just 14 as Lancashire were skittled for 132 at Northampton.

That earned Northants a first innings lead of 103 and, by close of play, they had extended that to 138 after reaching 25-1 in their second dig before bad light and rain stopped play.

Kendal-born White, 30, had a late introduction to professional cricket, only making his first-class debut in 2020 after coming through the Minor Counties system for Cumberland.

He caught the eye of former Steelbacks assistant coach Phil Rowe during a highly-successful season playing grade cricket in New South Wales in 2017-18 which led to a contract at Wantage Road.

But he had his biggest impact to date as he ran through beaten T20 Blast finalists Lancashire's top order in 13 overs of attacking, disciplined bowling as he benefited from the humid, overcast conditions.

Lancashire had made short work of picking up the last three Northamptonshire first innings wickets for the addition of just 17 runs.

Washington Sundar celebrated a five-fer on debut when he had Lewis McManus caught at deep midwicket for 61 before Luke Wood knocked over White's stumps and then dismissed Simon Kerrigan thanks to a sensational diving catch by Rob Jones who ran across from short leg to take the ball behind the stumps.

When Lancashire batted, White had early reward, getting the ball to jag back and trap Luke Wells lbw playing back in his crease.

Keaton Jennings rode his luck early on, playing and missing against the seaming ball and edging through the slips for four. He gradually opened up his scoring options, playing some pleasant drives and greeted the introduction of Simon Kerrigan just before lunch by flicking a full toss away for four. He fell next ball though, caught at slip, as he pushed at a wide one.

White was then back in the wickets after lunch when Croft was adjudged leg before, adding a third scalp when Jones chopped on attempting to cut.

Josh Bohannon was the visitors' top scorer before falling to White for 31, perhaps unlucky to be adjudged lbw to a ball that looked like it would have missed leg stump.

Washington then became White's fifth victim when he too fell lbw to leave Lancashire 77-6.

Lancashire skipper Dane Vilas attempted a counterattack, aiming a few lusty blows before nicking behind off Tom Taylor for 18, Wood top edged Ben Sanderson delivery to be caught behind and Rob Keogh chipped in with two wickets to wrap up the innings.

When Northamptonshire batted again Ricardo Vasconcelos continued his poor run of form since returning from injury. But Emilio Gay and Will Young survived against a seaming ball under dark skies to close out the day with a lead of 128.

