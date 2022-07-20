Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ben Duckett and Haseeb Hameed broke the Notts second-wicket partnership record of 398 held by Arthur Shrewsbury and Billy Gunn dating back to 1890

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day two) Nottinghamshire 618-8 dec: Duckett 241, Hameed 196, Patterson-White 54, Pattinson 45*; Aitchison 3-119, Scrimshaw 2-73 Derbyshire 164-2: Madsen 57*, Guest 50* Derbyshire (1 pt) trail Nottinghamshire (5 pts) by 454 runs Match scorecard

Wayne Madsen and Brooke Guest led a spirited Derbyshire recovery after another record-breaking day against Nottinghamshire.

Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett took their stand to 402 from 513 balls, a Nottinghamshire record for the second wicket and the fifth highest for that wicket in the history of the competition.

Duckett added another four runs to finish on 241, his highest score for Notts (241) and Hameed extended his career-best score to 196 before Liam Patterson-White (54) and James Pattinson (44 not out) smashed 105 between them off 85 balls.

Four Derbyshire bowlers conceded more than 100 runs before Nottinghamshire declared on 618-8 but Madsen (57 not out) and Guest (50 not out) guided the home side to 164-2, 454 runs behind.

Duckett and Hameed had several records in their sights at the start of the day but managed only one before Derbyshire finally broke the stand.

Hameed drove Sam Conners through mid on for four to beat the 398 by Arthur Shrewsbury and Billy Gunn against Sussex at Trent Bridge in 1890.

They were five away from breaking the highest ever Nottinghamshire stand for any wicket of 406 set by Martin Bicknell and Guy Welton against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in 2000 when Duckett chopped Ben Aitchison into his stumps.

That was the start of a good morning for Derbyshire who picked up five more wickets before Patterson-White and Pattinson cut loose after lunch.

Faced with such a huge total after nearly a day-and-a-half in the field, Derbyshire could have lost early wickets but Luis Reece and Harry Came negotiated the first 12 overs, helped by a wayward opening spell from Pattinson.

Reece profited when Pattinson strayed onto his pads but when Luke Fletcher switch to the Racecourse End, he skied a pull to mid on.

The same shot brought about Came's downfall when he miscued to short mid-wicket which left Guest and Madsen to regroup.

Madsen survived a searching examination from Dane Paterson who had three lbw appeals rejected and saw Clarke fail to hold a head high chance at first slip.

The prolific right-hander was on 12 at the time and he made the most of that escape by completing a 90 ball 50 while Guest reached his half-century from 134 to raise Derbyshire's hopes of avoiding defeat.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.