Jane Maguire took two wickets for Ireland

Women's Twenty20 international tri-series, Bready: Pakistan 92-5 (14 overs): Muneeba 29, Dar 26; Maguire 2-14, Delany 2-25 Ireland 83-6 (14 overs): Lewis 47, Stokell 19 Pakistan won by 13 runs Scorecard

Pakistan defeated Ireland by 13 runs after their rain-interrupted Twenty20 international tri-series match in Bready was reduced to 14 overs.

After the tourists opened with 92-5, the hosts fell just short of chasing down their target as they finished on 83-6, with Gaby Lewis hitting 47.

Muneeba Ali registered 29 runs for Pakistan and Nida Dar 26.

Irish captain Laura Delany and Jane Maguire took two wickets each in the hosts' second match of the series.

Ireland lost by nine wickets to Australia in their opening game at the same venue on Sunday.

Led by Lewis, the home side made a strong start with the bat and were 25-0 after the first two overs.

They needed 18 runs for victory going into the final over, but Lewis was run out just two balls later and they fell 13 runs short in the end.

The start of the match was delayed by an hour due to rain in Bready, with the players having to come off again for an hour due to the weather with Pakistan on 32-1.