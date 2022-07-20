Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Southern Brave Men (left) and Oval Invincibles Women (right) won the inaugural edition of the Hundred in 2021

England men's internationals Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood have joined the BBC Sport commentary team for The Hundred when it starts next month.

England women's captain Heather Knight and bowler Issy Wong will also be part the BBC Sport team for the second edition of the 100-ball tournament.

The BBC will show 18 games live, including both finals and the opening game on 3 August.

Every ball will also be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra.

Another new addition to the BBC Sport team is South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk, who lifted the trophy with the Oval Invincibles last year and was the highest run-scorer in the women's tournament with 259 runs.

There will be daily live coverage of every match - including live blogs and video match clips - in the bespoke Hundred section of the BBC Sport website.

BBC Music Introducing will also bring live music to every match - with Brit Award winners Bastille performing at The Hundred final at Lord's on 3 September.

Last year's competition attracted an audience of 7.9m people on the BBC, with 1.9m watching the opening women's game on BBC Two, making it the most watched women's cricket match on record.