Wrexham-born Roman Walker left Glamorgan in July 2021

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two) Leicestershire 584: Mulder 156, Mike 91, Hill 81, Kimber 68, Walker 64, Swindells 52; Salter 4-156, Hogan 3-88 Glamorgan 111-2: Northeast 50* Glamorgan (2 pts) trail Leicestershire (5 pts) by 473 runs with eight first innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Leicestershire put themselves in a strong position at halfway with Glamorgan 111-2 in reply to the Foxes' formidable 584.

Ben Mike (91) and Welsh Championship debutant Roman Walker (64) were the main second day contributors as Glamorgan wilted in the field.

Walker and Chris Wright then reduced Glamorgan to 9-2.

But Colin Ingram (46 not out) and Sam Northeast (50 not out) prevented further damage with a century stand.

The Foxes will hope the wicket breaks up and takes spin later in the game if they are to record a first win of the season.

Leicestershire lost their overnight batters fairly quickly under the floodlights as Harry Swindells edged Michael Hogan behind without addition to his 52, while Wiaan Mulder was bowled by Michael Neser for 156 including 24 fours.

That took his tally between dismissals to a remarkable 391 runs after his unbeaten career-best of 235 against Sussex, part of the county's record team tally of 756-4.

But Mike and Walker piled on the misery for Glamorgan with a stand of 135 for the eighth wicket, Mike hitting powerfully while riding his luck, while Walker looked quite at home against his former team-mates.

James Harris should have had Mike caught on 43 and then dropped him off Hogan on 70, but the all-rounder fell in sight of a maiden century when he drilled Andrew Salter to Neser on the long-on boundary.

Chances continued to go down before Salter (4-158) finally finished off the innings after a brief assault by last man Chris Wright (26 not out), with Walker caught at point following a memorable first-class debut innings.

He then added the wicket of fellow North Walian David Lloyd to his achievements as the Glamorgan captain was brilliantly caught on two for the second time at slip by Louis Kimber, his first-ball grab not counting because of a Chris Wright no-ball.

Wright was quickly in the wickets though, as Eddie Byrom edged to slip and Glamorgan were 9-2 with a mountain to climb.

The experienced pair of Ingram and Northeast were untroubled by the scoreboard pressure as they put together a century stand, before bad light cut 12 overs off the day.

Leicestershire's Roman Walker told BBC Radio Leicester:

"There was a little bit of banter but not too much, it was a bit weird since I haven't seen the (Glamorgan) boys since I left last year but they're a great bunch, and I enjoyed it out there.

"It felt good (dismissing David Lloyd) on the basis it was my first wicket, being Dave, it was almost meant to be. An amazing feeling and fingers crossed there's a few more to come.

"It's been half just another game, and half (thinking) 'you know what, this is my first-class debut', so I think I've done well to keep it on the down-low and keep doing what I'm doing, keep it simple.

"I'm pretty happy, I felt confident out there and the lads set me up to do that. I'm going to keep working towards a proper all-rounder role over the next couple of years."

Glamorgan's Andrew Salter told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was tough in the field, yesterday and today, but we were happy to get them out and then to build a partnership was a nice way to finish the day.

"Personally I was quite happy to bowl the overs and get into a rhythm, from a team perspective the less I bowl on day one the better we're doing.

"It was frustrating to spend as long as we did and not get the wickets when chances came, but fingers crossed we can make them spend time out there as well.

"Credit to Roman, he played very nicely and I was glad to get his wicket."