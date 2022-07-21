Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia captain Meg Lanning top-scored with the bat or her side

Twenty20 international tri-series, Bready: Australia 182-4 (20 overs): Lanning 74, McGrath 70; Dempsey 2-35 Ireland 119-7 (20 overs): Prendergast 25; King 2-11, Schutt 2-16, Jonassen 2-27 Australia won by 63 runs Scorecard

Australia secured a comfortable 63-run win over Ireland in the their Twenty20 tri-series meeting at Bready.

It was a second easy win for the tourists over the hosts in what was the fourth match of the series.

Captain Meg Lanning hit 74 runs and Tahlia McGrath contributed 70 to Australia's 182-4 for their 20 overs, the highest total of the series so far.

Much-improved Ireland could muster only 117-7 in reply with Orla Prendergast top-scoring top-scoring with 25 runs.

Alana King took 2-11 from three overs to continue her excellent tour, with Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt also taking two wickets.

Lanning and McGrath's partnership of 135 was the highest third-wicket stand for Australia Women in T20 internationals.

Australia took four points from the victory to move four points clear of Pakistan at the top of the table, with Ireland having now lost three games from three.