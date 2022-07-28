Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

James Vince will be looking to lead Southern Brave's men to a second successive title

The most successful team in the inaugural season, with the men's side winning the title and the women finishing runners-up, here's BBC Sport's guide to Southern Brave...

How did they perform last year?

Southern Brave men were among the favourites after the draft, but had an abysmal start in back-to-back defeats against Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire.

But those results galvanised them and, by the time they faced the Rockets again in the Eliminator, they were brimming with confidence and thrashed their opponents.

In the final against Birmingham Phoenix, a brutal innings by Ireland's Paul Stirling was backed up by a superb display in the field and with the ball as the Brave lifted The Hundred trophy at Lord's.

Brave's women might have made it a double, having reached the final with seven wins from eight games to finish top of the standings.

They beat Oval Invincibles comfortably in their last group match to finish five points clear of them, only to fluff their lines against the same opponents on the big day.

Ones to watch: James Vince & Jake Lintott

James Vince is one of the best-known domestic players, while Jake Lintott was unknown until last season

Local icon James Vince looks a million dollars when he bats. He has beautiful timing and elegantly finds the boundary with stylish shots.

His critics claim he does not deliver consistently enough, and gets himself out when in a good position, but in last season's tournament he top scored for the Brave with 229 runs, and was the third-best ranked batter overall.

Vince is also one of the most innovative captains and last year's success owed much to his quick thinking and smart decisions.

Dubbed the 'Jamie Vardy of cricket', Jake Lintott is the director of cricket at a school who has morphed from club journeyman to bamboozling top batters.

Lintott, who only signed his first pro contract at 27 last year, bowls wrist spin with his left hand, which is a rare talent and can be confusing for batters to face.

He was a wildcard selection last time out and ended up as the Brave's top wicket-taker with 11 victims.

Ones to watch: Sophia Dunkley & Anya Shrubsole

Sophia Dunkley is enjoying a breakout summer for England, while Anya Shrubsole still has plenty to offer at domestic level after international retirement

Sophia Dunkley is a buccaneering batter on the verge of stardom.

She was the most prolific Englishwoman in last year's tournament and only two players scored more than her 244 runs.

The talented 24-year-old was the first black woman to play Test cricket for England and her aggressive hitting strikes fear into bowlers.

Anya Shrubsole may have retired from England duty but the pace bowler, who has a lethal inswinger, still has plenty to give.

Shrubsole is ultra competitive and will be looking to better her nine wickets from last year.

Young guns: Rehan Ahmed & Lauren Bell

Rehan Ahmed starred during the U19 World Cup this year, while Lauren Bell made her England debut

Not many people can brag they have got three players who would go on to captain England out before they even became a professional cricketer.

But spinner Rehan Ahmed did just that. Aged 13, he dismissed Alastair Cook and Joe Root as well as current Test captain Ben Stokes in a training session at Lord's in 2016.

Fast forward four years and the gifted youngster is a star for England U19s and is ready to work his spin wizardry in his debut season for Brave.

At six feet tall, Brave fast bowler Lauren Bell is making giant strides in the game.

She recently made her England debut and took 12 wickets in last year's edition of The Hundred. Don't bet against her beating that total this time round.

Nicknamed 'The Shard', Bell is able to use her height to generate bounce off the pitch to make things really awkward for batters.

Why they will win The Hundred

Both Brave's men and women had four wins from four matches at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton last year and will go a long way to more success if they replicate that formidable record.

Brave men's coach Mahela Jayawardene is a shrewd operator and throwing Lintott in at the deep end last year shows he is prepared to think outside the box.

It would not be surprising for Ahmed and wildcard old stager Michael Hogan to rise to the occasion, alongside bankable stars Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, George Garton, Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis.

Brave's women blew it on the big day last year but it was an otherwise impressive campaign.

Coach Charlotte Edwards has made a few minor tweaks to the squad and there are few weaknesses, which means they are the leading contenders again.

They also have a trio of Australia stars not used to losing - all-rounder Tahlia McGrath will add depth to the side, while Amanda-Jade Wellington, Brave's top wicket taker and third overall with 14 victims last year, will be complemented by experienced fellow spinner Molly Strano in a formidable bowling attack.

Why they won't win The Hundred

Brave men's bowling attack looks balanced, strong and varied - even with superstar speedster Jofra Archer still injured - but teams will have got a little wiser to Lintott and back-up spin options Dan Moriarty and Ahmed do not have much big-game experience.

There's also an argument that Brave's batters overachieved last year and, while they should perform well again, they might lack the hitting power in decisive matches if they have to go after a really big total.

The women's side could really feel the absence of Stafanie Taylor this year.

The West Indies batter is a match-winner on her day and her aggression, and ability to dictate an innings, will be missed. Other than that there will be the nagging feeling hanging over from last year's final that when they have a bad day at the office, it can be a really bad one.