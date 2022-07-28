Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid will be a tough challenge for even the best batters in this year's Hundred

After difficult first campaigns Northern Superchargers have a new men's coach and have signed one of the best players in the world to bolster their women's team. Here's our guide to the Headingley-based side...

How did they perform last year?

In the inaugural year of The Hundred it was a bottom half of the table finish for both the men's and women's Northern Superchargers' sides.

The women finished in sixth position after three wins and four losses, while the men ended their campaign in fifth place, also on seven points.

Highlights for the men included posting 200-5 in a 69-run thrashing over rivals Manchester Originals and a 63-run victory over London Spirit at Lord's. For the women, two of their three victories came at Headingley, beating Welsh Fire by six wickets and the Oval Invincibles by four runs.

Former England wicketkeeper James Foster was announced as the men's head coach for 2022 in place of Darren Lehmann, while Danielle Hazell remains as coach the women's side.

Ones to watch: Harry Brook & Adil Rashid

A strong Hundred showing could see Harry Brook join Adil Rashid in England's T20 World Cup squad in October

Harry Brook scored the most runs for the Northern Superchargers last year with 189, despite missing two fixtures because of Covid-19. He took up a middle order role, averaging 47.25 at a strike rate of 153.65.

A stylish and powerful batter, Brook is a genuine 360-degree player and is hyped as one of the most promising batters across all formats in England at the moment, having made his T20 international debut in January.

The former England U19s captain has gained experience in T20 franchises around the world with Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan and Hobart Hurricanes in Australia. Although his time in the Big Bash fell a little flat, in the Pakistan Super league he blasted a brilliant ton off 48 balls - the second-fastest century in the competition's history.

No bowler took more wickets than Adil Rashid's 12 in the men's Hundred last year, with best bowling figures of 3-13 and economy rate of 6.41

The 34-year-old is vastly experienced, particularly in white ball cricket, having made his England debut in the T20 World Cup in 2009.

Fast forward 13 years and Rashid has now taken more wickets in T20 and one-day internationals than any other England spinner, including 11 in their World Cup triumph in 2019, plus he has experience of playing franchise cricket around the world.

Ones to watch: Alice Davidson-Richards & Alyssa Healy

Northern Superchargers will be aiming for big totals with Alice Davidson-Richards and Alyssa Healy in the batting line-up

Alice Davidson-Richards hit a fine century during her recent England Test debut and has also been recalled to the ODI side, four years after her debut in 2018.

The 28-year-old is a genuine all-rounder who bowls right-arm medium and troubles batters with her consistent line and length, while she also had a strike rate of 102.80 with the bat in last year's Hundred.

Davidson-Richards has been one of the top performers in English domestic cricket, having won eight county titles with Kent and the inaugural Charlotte Edwards Cup with the South East Stars.

Chirpy Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy is cricketing royalty. following in the footsteps of father, former Queensland cricketer Greg Healy, and her uncle, former Australia Test wicketkeeper Ian Healy.

Healy is a playful character who provides energy behind the stumps and offers plenty with the bat. The 32-year-old opener is part of the Australia juggernaut who dominate women's international cricket and hit a sublime 170 as they beat England in this year's World Cup final.

She is also no stranger to Headingley, having played for Yorkshire Diamonds in the former Kia Super League.

Young Guns: Laura Wolvaardt & Matthew Potts

Laura Wolvaardt is a pivotal part of South Africa's side, while Matthew Potts has made a fine start to his England career this summer

South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt might have over 100 caps and nearly 4,000 runs in international cricket across all formats - but is still only 23 years old.

Not many can strike a cover drive sweeter than Wolvaardt. The top-order batter has textbook technique and, although she may lack a little power, she certainly makes up for it with her timing.

Not only is she gifted on the pitch, off it, she brings her musical talents to the camp and can often be seen on social media jamming with team-mate, India star Jemimah Rodrigues.

Matthew Potts is relishing a breakthrough summer so far.

Potts made his England Test debut after an impressive start to the County Championship. In four Tests this summer, all of which England won, he has taken 18 wickets at an average of 26.72. He also made his ODI debut against South Africa in July.

The 23-year-old finds awkward bounce and, while only hitting between 80-85mph, has a handy knack of troubling even the best batters - having dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson three times and India star Virat Kohli once this summer.

Why they will win The Hundred

The fearlessness and youth of Brook and Potts freshens up an experienced line-up and their recent breakthrough onto the international stage can only further help the Superchargers' prospects.

That experience includes the wily Rashid as well as international big-hitters including former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, and West Indies T20 World Cup winner Dwayne Bravo, while Foster will inject some fresh ideas.

There are positive signs for the women, who beat eventual winners Oval Invincibles by four runs last year, hinting at their potential.

The eye-catching arrival of Healy, one of the best players in the world, adds a sprinkling of stardust to an already capable squad.

Why they won't win The Hundred

The men's side will miss the leadership and all-round brilliance of England Test captain Ben Stokes, who is missing The Hundred in order to manage his workload and fitness.

Last year the women posted too many low scores - they need to attack from ball one and speed up their scoring pace. There also definitely some stronger teams on paper in the competition.