"I feel I've still got it and as long as I have, I will keep trying to perform for England."

After taking career-best figures to go past 100 Twenty20 international wickets and become England joint-highest wicket-taker in the format, alongside her recently retired new-ball partner Anya Shrubsole, yes, it is safe to say Katherine Brunt has still got it.

The 37-year-old seamer took 4-15, striking in the first over of the match at Chelmsford to set Heather Knight's side on their way to another thumping win over South Africa in the first T20.

Following her Test retirement in June, it was just Brunt's second international appearance of the summer.

It may seem obvious to say Brunt has plenty to offer but, after she took only four wickets at an average of 76 in a disappointing World Cup campaign in New Zealand earlier this year, questions were asked about whether she was still the right person to lead England's attack.

"This year has been really difficult and finding form has been difficult," Brunt said after Thursday's game.

"I seem to have come good at the best time.

"I have been working really hard with Tim McDonald, our bowling coach. Digging deep, trying to find another gear to go to.

"It's pretty difficult when you get older, you have a lot of doubt that creeps in and a few questions, people say things about you - are you good enough to keep going? - and if you listen enough, you start to believe it."

Now, though, Brunt is focused on adding to her list of honours, rather than ending her career entirely.

The Ashes, 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup - she's won the lot. But next week women's cricket makes its first appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

"I am willing to do whatever it takes to play all eight of those games in the Commonwealths." Brunt said.

"I will give it everything that I've got every game so I will certainly not hold back and I'll have that gold medal in mind every single time.

"If it means I break at the end, I'll break. It is going to take a lot for me not to be there."

Brunt's absence from the Test squad this summer has allowed a new crop of England fast bowlers to emerge.

Twenty-one-year-old Lauren Bell has made her Test and one-day international debuts while 20-year-old Issy Wong played in Chelmsford on Thursday to complete her set of first appearances across all three formats in less than a month.

It has left Brunt with a new role to play.

"I've been waiting for some seamers to come along to be like 'oi, out of here Brunt, you're too old, it's my turn' and now they are here in abundance I'm like 'right, I better up my game'," she said.

"It brings the best out of me, and it definitely brings the best of them.

"I'd love to think I could help and nurture them.

"I'd love to think I could give them the stepping stone they need, and I am genuinely excited to see where they could go with it.

"We're fortunate with what we've got on the bench, back home and on the sidelines. The future is bright for England."