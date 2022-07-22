Tom Lawes made his highest score in his fifth first-class appearance for Surrey

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four) Essex 271: Rossington 100; Worrall 6-56 & 208: Lawrence, Worrall 5-66 Surrey 319: Jacks 150*; Snater 3-35 & 162-4: Burns 40, Patel 38 Surrey (22 pts) beat Essex (5 pts) by six wickets Match scorecard

Surrey took just 19.6 overs to knock off the runs they needed to complete a six-wicket victory over Essex that keeps them on top of the County Championship Division One standings.

Resuming their second innings on 85-2, and still requiring 76 more runs, they lost opener Ryan Patel and all-rounder Jamie Overton before clinching their sixth win in 10 matches when they reached 162-4.

Patel, on 22 overnight, took his near four-hour knock to 38 before playing back to off-spinner Simon Harmer and edging a ball that turned and bounced to keeper Adam Rossington.

Overton was then promoted up the order and responded by swinging Matt Critchley leg-breaks over mid-wicket for a couple of sixes, but was caught off the same bowler for 21, at long off, in trying to end the match with one more blow.

Nightwatchman Tom Lawes, who was dropped on one at third slip off Shane Snater in the fifth over of the morning, played some excellent strokes to finish 32 not out from 54 balls.

Lawes, the 19-year old all-rounder making just his fifth first-class appearance, clipped Snater through mid-wicket for four and then skipped down the pitch to drive Harmer straight for six to show his capability with bat in hand.

Ollie Pope, who replaced Overton, reverse-swept the first ball he faced, from Harmer, for four to complete Surrey's victory after 80 minutes of play.

Surrey, who earned 22 points, now face defending champions Warwickshire at the Oval next week with only four games remaining as they look to land the trophy they last won in 2018.

Essex take five points from the game.

Essex captain Tom Westley told BBC Essex:

"You have to take your hats off to Surrey. They're playing some fantastic cricket this year, similar to what we've done in the last few years.

"They were in some tough positions in this game and still turned it around and that's what the best teams do."

"We've made some great signings this year and we saw a superb knock from Adam Rossington, which only bodes well for Essex moving forward, and Shane Snater bowled well throughout the game.

"If we're being realistic, Surrey are running away a little bit with the title now, but our attitude is to go out there and win the games we have left and finish as high as we can."

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.