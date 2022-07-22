Last updated on .From the section Counties

Kyle Abbott has now taken 42 Championship wickets this season at an average of 20

LV= County Championship Division One, College Ground, Cheltenham (day four) Hampshire 457: Organ 118, Vince 95; Higgins 2-72 & 82-4: Higgins 3-41 Gloucestershire 201 & 191-4: Hammond 169, Higgins 63; Abbott 6-76, Barker 4-65 Hampshire (23 pts) beat Gloucestershire (2 pts) by six wickets Match scorecard

Kyle Abbott took a hat-trick to propel title-chasing Hampshire to a six-wicket win over Gloucestershire in their County Championship match at the Cheltenham Festival.

Bottom-of-the-table Gloucestershire were 216-5 in their second innings and making a decent fist of frustrating Hampshire's ambition when the veteran South African paceman made his decisive intervention either side of the lunch interval.

Rewarded for bowling straight, he ended Miles Hammond's marathon stint, dismissing the left-hander for a career-best 169, and then returned after the break to account for Zafar Gohar and Tom Price with consecutive deliveries.

Abbott claimed the last five wickets in 12 balls to finish with figures of 6-76, while Keith Barker took 4-65 as Gloucestershire were bowled out for 337 in their second innings.

Pursuing a modest 82 to win, Hampshire reached their target in 9.3 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Skipper James Vince scored a quickfire 24 from 16 balls and Liam Dawson hit the winning runs and Ryan Higgins took three for 41 by way of consolation.

Under pressure to prevail after title rivals Surrey and Lancashire had both won, Hampshire took 23 points to maintain their grip on second place in the table, while Gloucestershire are still without a win in 10 Championship matches this summer.

Gloucestershire resumed their second innings on 191-4, still 65 runs behind, but Hampshire achieved the early breakthrough they craved, Graeme van Buuren playing a little too far away from his body in fending at a rising delivery from Barker and Vince taking a head-high catch at first slip.

Gloucestershire's captain had batted for 107 minutes, faced 66 balls and helped add 90 for the fifth wicket in company with centurion Hammond.

Hammond pulled Barker to deep square leg for a single to move to 124 to eclipse his previous highest first-class score made against Middlesex at Bristol in 2018.

The advent of Dawson's slow left arm from the Chapel End brought with it further opportunities for the visitors.

Hammond was fortunate to be afforded three lives on 124, 125 and 127, Ben Brown and Vince spilling outside edges behind the wicket and at slip respectively, and Felix Organ then making a hash of things at backward point when he top-edged a reverse sweep.

Having avoided the ignominy of an innings defeat, Gloucestershire were two runs to the good when the new ball was taken and Hammond greeted Barker's return with a flick of the wrists that yielded a boundary through backward point, in the process bringing up his maiden 150 via 235 balls, with 22 fours and three sixes.

Eager to atone for the irresponsible nature of his first-innings dismissal, Higgins proved a reliable partner.

Favouring a more conservative approach, Higgins carved out a workmanlike 50 from 79 balls, with seven fours.

The visitors continued to plug away and the sixth wicket partnership was worth 115 when Hampshire were at last afforded relief in the final over before lunch, Hammond edging a length ball from Abbot to Vince at slip.

His magnificent defiance spanned five and three quarter hours and encompassed 278 balls in an innings including 27 fours and three sixes.

Lunch was taken with Gloucestershire on 316-6, a lead of 60 - but by the time Abbott had completed the 95th over, Gloucestershire's position had been rendered hopeless.

Zafar was caught at the wicket off the first delivery after lunch, while Price was adjudged lbw to a full delivery next ball.

Higgins, having made 63 from 94 balls and struck nine fours, hoisted a short-pitched delivery from Abbott high to James Fuller on the deep square leg boundary.

Last man Josh Shaw also succumbed to Abbott, at which point the home side had lost five wickets for the addition of 21 runs in four overs.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.