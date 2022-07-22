Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sam Billings had previously taken nine dismissals in a match for Kent, against Worcestershire in 2016

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four) Kent 165: Cox 48; Hannon-Dalby 6-40 & 384-9 dec: Denly 141, Cox 79 Warwickshire 225: Hain 99; Saini 5-72 & 147: Sibley 33, Milnes 4-11 Kent (19 pts) beat Warwickshire (4 pts) by 177 runs Match scorecard

Kent captain Sam Billings set a new County Championship record of 12 catches in the match as his side beat Warwickshire to ease their Division One relegation fears at Edgbaston.

The England wicketkeeper added five more to his seven in the first innings as Kent bowled out the Bears for 147 to win by 177 runs on the final morning.

Billings broke the previous Kent record of 10 dismissals in a match - set by Fred Huish against Surrey at The Oval in 1911 and Jack Hubble, against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham in 1923.

Seven keepers had previously taken 11 dismissals in a match, Surrey's Arnold Long being the first of them against Sussex in 1964.

David Bairstow (Yorkshire), Warren Hegg (Lancashire), Alec Stewart (Surrey), Keith Piper (Warwickshire), Jeremy Batty (Surrey) and most recently Derbyshire's Harvey Hosein are the other six.

For reigning champions Warwickshire it was a fourth loss in 10 games this season that leaves them looking increasingly uncomfortable in the top-flight table.

Warwickshire, who slip to eighth after the defeat, resumed on 28-2 in pursuit of their victory target of 325, having already lost Alex Davies and Chris Benjamin the night before.

Bears top run scorer Sam Hain quickly perished, becoming the first to test Billings' gloves when he edged Navdeep Saini.

Home skipper Will Rhodes then came in to share a stand of 35 in 13 overs with discarded England opener Dom Sibley.

But, when Matt Quinn came on and found Rhodes' edge, and Billings' gauntlets, with his third ball, that triggered the loss of the final seven wickets for just 61 runs in 91 balls.

Billings accounted for both Dan Mousley and Michael Burgess, off Quinn and Matt Milnes respectively, before the unlucky Sibley played on to Milnes.

Danny Briggs and Craig Miles were then both out caught and bowled, before Oliver Hannon-Dalby was last man out, caught at slip off Milnes, to leave Henry Brookes high and dry on 27 - and the Bears snookered on 147.