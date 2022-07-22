Washington Sundar was playing his first Championship game for Lancashire and Will Williams his fourth

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day four) Northamptonshire 235 & 174: Rickelton 59*; Williams 5-41, Bailey 4-65 Lancashire 132 & 278-6: Bohannon 103, Croft 47; Sanderson 3-76 Lancashire (19 pts) beat Northamptonshire (4 pts) by four wickets Match scorecard

Washington Sundar capped a memorable Lancashire debut, following up a five-wicket haul with a match-winning 34 not out as he helped steer the Red Rose to a four-wicket County Championship victory over Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

India's Sundar combined in an excellent unbroken partnership of 69 with nightwatchman Will Williams to take Lancashire to their target.

They had started the day needing 86 more runs, with five wickets in hand, to pull off a win to keep their Division One title challenge alive.

Josh Bohannon fell early, shortly after reaching his century, a wicket that could have opened the door for the home side, but Sundar and Williams - who finished unbeaten on 29 - kept their cool, increasing in confidence as they inched towards victory.

Northamptonshire, who had taken a late flurry of wickets the previous evening, were buzzing when they took the field and buoyed further when Jack White, who skittled Lancashire in their first innings, removed Bohannon early.

But it was to be their only breakthrough as Sundar and Williams guided Lancashire to a win that leaves them 31 points behind Surrey in the table with four games to play.

Bohannon, 92 overnight, was expected to be the key man if Lancashire were to achieve victory.

His knock had helped keep his side in the hunt as wickets fell on day three and he got the scoreboard moving by steering Ben Sanderson's second legitimate delivery down to third man for a boundary.

He moved to his century off 166 balls when he played White aerially past a diving Emilio Gay at short mid-wicket, his 18th boundary of the innings.

But he fell two balls later thanks to a stunning one handed grab at wide gully by skipper Will Young, which left Lancashire on 209-6, still needing 69 to win.

The usually dependable Sanderson proved expensive initially, gifting Lancashire three no-balls and leaking runs down the leg-side, but challenged the batters as his radar started to fire, backed up well by White and Tom Taylor.

Young continued to rotate his bowlers against a watchful Sundar and Williams, who were content to take their time before unfurling some aggressive shots as they approached their target.

Sundar confidently smashed a half-volley from Simon Kerrigan through extra cover for four and late cut Rob Keogh for another boundary to take Lancashire past 250.

When Northamptonshire took the new ball, he confidently hit two leg-side boundaries off Sanderson.

Williams looked increasingly assured and brought up the win with a late cut off Kerrigan for four.

Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler:

"There's always bits you can improve on, but I'm very proud of the way we've gone about our business even in defeat. It's okay to lose and fair play to Lancs. They deserved to win in the end.

"Will Young captained well. He mixed his bowlers really well. They were under pressure. Our plan was to try and make the game last as long as it possibly could, dry the scoreboard up as well as keeping the catchers in.

"But I do think the big part in this game was the third innings. We were 75-7, which ultimately cost us the game.

"It was kind of mizzly and drizzly and overcast and gloomy. Ultimately it was that two-hour period that changed the game."

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple:

"We were behind in the game after the first innings and the lads have fought back brilliantly starting with a superb session of high quality bowling to restrict Northants and give us something that we believe we could chase.

"Josh Bohannon making a century on a tough pitch was a brilliant effort and the two lads, Washington Sundar and Will Williams, played superbly.

"It was never going to be easy but they've done it with wickets to spare. They fought really hard and showed their determination to win.

"It's been a great start for Washington Sundar. He's been desperate to come over and play English cricket. He bowled superbly well in the first innings and then batted with assurance and quality."

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.