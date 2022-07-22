Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joe Weatherley has played in all formats of the game for Hampshire since his debut in 2016

Hampshire have extended batter Joe Weatherley's contract until the end of the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old has made 130 appearances across all formats for Hampshire since his debut in 2016.

"I'm delighted - it was a no-brainer," Weatherley told BBC Radio Solent.

"Despite being at the club since I was nine, I still have a lot more that I want to achieve individually and collectively. I want more days like Saturday's T20 Blast win"

The batter and off-spinner came through Hampshire's youth ranks, captaining the club's age-group sides, and also led England Under-19s in 2015-16.

After making his first-team debut as a teenager he had a brief loan spell with Kent and played an off-season in Australia.

"We're pushing in both formats and I want to be here for that - we're looking for silverware in the short and long term," Weatherley added.

"We're a tight-knit bunch, we play for each other and don't give up - that makes it easier to sign."

Across the three formats, Weatherley, who was born in Winchester, averages 25.37 runs in first-class action, 28.86 in limited overs and 25.42 in Twenty20.

'His white-ball stock is high'

Analysis - Former Middlesex & Hampshire cricketer and BBC Radio Solent commentator, Kevan James

Unfortunately for Weatherley an injury back in early May saw him replaced in the red-ball side and despite now being fit, he's lost his place at the top of the batting order.

In past seasons that would have meant no first-team cricket for him.

But such is his value, in the T20 side he's now ever-present in that team, and he tasted success at Edgbaston last week.

Indeed his white-ball stock is so high that he will appear for the Southern Brave in this season's Hundred for the first time.