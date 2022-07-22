Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gareth Delany leaves the crease after being dismissed by Daryl Mitchell

Third Twenty20 international, Stormont: Ireland 174-6 (20 overs): Stirling 40, Adair 37*; Sodhi 2-27, Tickner 2-35 New Zealand 180-4 (19 overs): Phillips 56*, Mitchell 48; Little 2-33 New Zealand won by six wickets Scorecard

New Zealand completed a whitewash of three wins in their T20 series with Ireland courtesy of a six-wicket success at Stormont on Friday.

Ireland made 174-6 off their 20 overs, with Paul Stirling scoring 40 and Mark Adair ending not out on 37.

The tourists reached their target with one over to spare, Glenn Phillips contributing an unbeaten 56 and Daryl Mitchell scoring 48.

New Zealand also won the subsequent ODI series between the sides 3-0.

More to follow.