Glamorgan batter Sam Northeast set a new record for the highest individual score for the county as he passed Steve James' previous best of 309 not out.

Northeast needed just two runs overnight to beat the landmark after a marathon eight-hour effort against Leicestershire.

He took a single, then set the record with a four off Chris Wright.

James' score was posted against Sussex at Colwyn Bay in 2000, the first treble century for the Welsh county.

Former Kent and Hampshire captain Northeast, 32, also passed 1,000 runs for the Championship season in his first summer with Glamorgan.

His tally of 258 on the third day of the match at Leicester represented the most ever scored by a Glamorgan player in a day, 20 more than the previous best by current coach Matthew Maynard.