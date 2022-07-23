Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Brydon Carse has taken 12 wickets in nine one-day internationals for England

Third Royal London one-day international: England v South Africa Venue: Headingley Date: 24 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 23:20 BST. Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app, plus in-play clips and live text commentary.

England fast bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the third and final one-day international against South Africa at Headingley on Sunday with a bruised right toe.

Carse, 26, suffered the injury in the first game at Durham on Tuesday, where he took 1-46 from nine overs.

The right-armer left the England squad on Saturday morning and will be further assessed over the next week.

The series is level at 1-1 after England's 118-run win on Friday.