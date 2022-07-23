Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Jenny Gunn held her nerve to steer Northern Diamonds to a one-wicket win over Lightning at Chester-le-Street in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Chasing 200, Diamonds were three runs short when they went nine down, but Gunn, who finished 41 not out, took two singles before Katie Levick scored the winning run with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Tammy Beaumont, back from England duty, made 70 for Lightning.

There were also wins for South East Stars and the unbeaten Southern Vipers.

Diamonds' victory maintained their own perfect start to the competition but the record was in serious jeopardy as they slipped to 142-6 in reply to the hosts' 199 all out.

But Gunn found just enough support from the lower order, striking four boundaries in a 77-ball innings to see her side scrape home.

Paige Scholfield (right) made 74 and Chloe Hill 55 to help Vipers to victory over Sunrisers

Top-of-the-table Vipers also made it four victories from four games, but were pushed hard by winless Sunrisers at the Ageas Bowl.

Paige Scholfield made 74 from 72 balls and wicketkeeper Chloe Hill 55 as the Vipers set 233-9 having won the toss.

Charlie Dean then removed three of the Sunrisers' top four on her way to 3-31 and when opener Cordelia Griffith fell for 65, the visitors were in trouble and eventually fell 11 short on 222-8.

Stars were the most comfortable victors of the afternoon with a 36-run win over Western Storm at Cheltenham College, in a meeting of the teams sitting third and fourth in the table.

Chloe Brewer stuck 61 from 53 balls, Rhianna Southby 54 from 52 and captain Alice Davidson-Richards also reached 50 as the stars set a total of 283-8.

Davidson-Richards then took 4-33 as Stars closed out the game well, despite 95 from home captain Sophie Luff, as Storm were bowled out for 247 with two overs remaining.