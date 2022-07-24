Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third Royal London one-day international, Clean Slate Headingley South Africa 159-2 (27.4 overs): De Kock 92* (76); Willey 1-19, Rashid 1-36 England: Did not bat Match abandoned; series finishes 1-1 Scorecard

The third one-day international between England and South Africa at Headingley was washed out, meaning the series is drawn 1-1.

Just 27.4 overs were possible in Leeds, with two lengthy rain delays enough to force the abandonment at 16:05 BST.

The first delay - which lasted an hour and 50 minutes - came after 20.5 overs, with South Africa batting after winning the toss.

Play resumed for just 6.5 overs before more rain at 14:35 ultimately led to an early abandonment of the series decider.

South Africa were 159-2 when the second lot of rain came, with opener Quinton de Kock unbeaten on 92 from 76 balls.

The opener had ridden his luck initially, twice edging through the vacant slip cordon, but played some beautiful cover drives and reverse sweeps as he moved towards what looked certain to be an 18th ODI century.

Aiden Markram was 24 not out at the other end, after Janneman Malan fell for 11 and Rassie van der Dussen 26.

Malan miscued Willey to Jason Roy at backward point, before Van der Dussen was caught on the square-leg boundary off Adil Rashid.

"It was good wicket and this can be a tough ground to defend at times," England captain Jos Buttler said. "The game was quite evenly poised.

"It would have been great to have a full game."

A three-match T20 series will start at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol on Wednesday night (18:30 BST), with the game live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

England's next ODI series will be against Australia, after the T20 World Cup, in November.