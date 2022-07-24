Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland international Wheal has taken 104 first-class wickets for Hampshire

Injury-hit Warwickshire have signed fast bowler Brad Wheal on a month-long loan deal from Hampshire.

The right-arm pace bowler, 25, made his Hampshire debut in 2015 and has taken 104 first-class wickets in 44 matches.

This season, the Scotland international has taken nine wickets in three County Championship matches and 22 wickets in the T20 Blast.

Wheal is available for the Bears' County Championship fixture against Surrey starting on 25 July.

They are without three key pace bowlers - England pair Olly Stone and Chris Woakes, and last season's leading wicket-taker Liam Norwell.

Wheal's last game for Hampshire was at Edgbaston in their T20 Blast triumph at Finals Day on 16 July.