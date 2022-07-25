Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Nightingale hit two sixes and four fours in his 40

Guernsey began their qualifying campaign for the 2024 T20 World Cup with a 52-run win over Bulgaria in a rain-affected match in Finland.

The game in Sub Regional Europe B Qualifier was reduced to 19 overs per side - Tom Nightingale's 40 from 24 balls and Ben Ferbrache's 28 helping the Sarnians make 130-9.

In reply Bulgaria were restricted to just 78 all out from 18 overs.

Adam Martel, David Hooper and Anthony Stokes all took three wickets.

A dangerous-looking second-wicket partnership of 41 between Hristo Lakov and Saim Hussain was broken up within the space of an over - Lakov was stumped by Jason Martin off Martel for 28 before Hooper bowled Hussain for 22.

No Bulgarian managed double figures after with Martel's return of 3-17 the pick of the Guernsey bowlers.

Nightingale won Player of the Match as he and Ferbrache put on 68 for Guernsey's fifth wicket before Nightingale was bowled by Kevin D'Souza to leave them 122-5 off 17.2 overs.

Guernsey only scored eight more runs as Martin and Stokes went cheaply.

The islanders will face Luxembourg in their second game on Monday.