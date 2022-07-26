Jordan Thompson's first Championship 'five-fer' of the season took him past 100 first-class wickets for Yorkshire

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day two): Yorkshire 159: Bess 67, Fraine 53; Abbott 6-36, Abbas 3-25 Hampshire 218: Brown 53, Barker 52; Thompson 5-60, Patterson 3-49 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (4 pts) by 36 runs with nine second-innings wickets remaining Scorecard

Hampshire's seventh-wicket pair Ben Brown and Keith Barker both hit fifties to help maintain the title hopefuls' advantage over Yorkshire on day two at Scarborough.

A day which started with Yorkshire on 158-8 first time around saw them end it on 23-1 from 13 overs of their second innings, trailing by 36.

In between, after Yorkshire had added just one more run to be bowled out for 159, Hampshire recovered from 72-6 in early afternoon thanks to an 88-run partnership between Brown (53) and Barker (52) to earn a batting bonus point before being bowled out for 218.

Kyle Abbott took the last two Hampshire wickets to finish with a season's best 6-36 from 12.1 overs before Jordan Thompson impressed with 5-60 from 15.2 overs for the hosts, including his 100th first-class wickett.

Five wickets fell in the day's first seven overs, intertwined with two rain breaks, that left Hampshire lunching on 5-2 after Ian Holland edged Ben Coad to fourth slip for a duck before opening partner Felix Organ was trapped lbw for five by Thompson.

When play resumed, Nick Gubbins was also adjudged lbw for four but captain Steve Patterson trapped Joe Weatherley lbw for 23 before James Vince caught at slip for 15 - one of four catches for Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who then went to his right to hold a Liam Dawson edge and earn Thompson a second wicket.

That left Hampshire still 87 behind with only four wickets left but former Sussex keeper Brown rescued the visitors with his seventh 50 against Yorkshire in 17 first-class innings, aided by big-hitting Lancastrian Barker.

Both played significant roles in last month's win against Yorkshire at the Ageas Bowl, and they were at it again in entertaining fashion as they counter-attacked in a 16-over stand either side of tea.

Barker reached his half-century with a sumptuous six over long-on against fit-again Ben Coad before getting a leading edge to cover, then .Brown flashed over the slips before being caught behind off Thompson.

Abbott bludgeoned an important 22, matched by James Fuller top-edged a pull at Thompson to end the innings.

That eft Yorkshire 59 behind but they lost only George Hill, LBW to Muhammad Abbas before Adam Lyth and Kohler-Cadmore saw out the 13 overs before the close.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.