Anuj Dal came in when Derbyshire were 92-5

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road (day two): Derbyshire 130 & 286-6: Dal 85*; Pennington 2-50 Worcestershire 185: K Ali 52; Aitchison 4-40 Derbyshire (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pts) by 231 runs Scorecard

Veteran Wayne Madsen completed 1,000 first-class runs for the season as he and Anuj Dal helped manoeuvre Derbyshire back into strong contention on day two of the County Championship match with Worcestershire at New Road.

Madsen reached four figures in a campaign for the sixth time when he reached 32 and went on to make an invaluable 69.

The 38-year-old had scored six Championship centuries in 2016 but had taken the next five seasons to double that tally as his impact slowly declined in red-ball cricket in recent years.

But he has enjoyed a renaissance under new head of cricket Micky Arthur during 2022 and this was his 10th fifty-plus score, including three hundreds.

Dal then capitalised on Madsen's foundations with a second half-century of the game and this is by far his most prolific season with the bat.

He has now surpassed 700 Championship runs this summer in the number seven role after ending unbeaten on 85 in addition to chipping in with 22 wickets.

Mattie McKiernan, 58 not out, gave him sterling support during an unbroken stand of 120 and 169 runs were scored in an elongated final session which ended at 19:10 BST.

Ben Aitchison ensured that Worcestershire's lead was restricted to only 55 with a three-wicket burst after they had resumed on 141-5 under overcast skies on a pitch where the ball still nibbled around.

Gareth Roderick was undone by a delivery of extra bounce which he edged through to keeper Brooke Guest, Joe Leach (0) was lbw working to leg and Josh Baker (2) pushed forward and was bowled.

Ed Barnard again looked in good form and when on 13 surpassed his previous best first-class run tally in a season of 746 achieved last summer. But after making 39 he presented Guest his sixth catch of the innings when nicking an away swinger from Dal.

It was the first time a Derbyshire keeper had taken six or more dismissals in an innings since Harvey Hosein against Surrey at The Oval in 2014.

Former Worcestershire pace bowler George Scrimshaw wrapped up the innings when Muhammad Hasnain was pouched at first slip.

Aitchison finished with figures of 15-3-40-4 and Sam Conners lifted his wicket tally for the summer to 35 with a return of 15-2-63-3.

The sun had come out by the time Derbyshire launched their second innings but ball initially continued to dominate over bat.

Joe Leach made good use of the new ball either side of lunch as Luis Reece went back to a good length ball and was lbw and then Guest was bowled via an inside edge.

Opener Harry Came looked in good touch as Derbyshire wiped out their first innings arrears with still eight wickets in hand.

But the return to the attack of Dillon Pennington dealt a double blow to the Peakites.

Came, on 39, went lbw to a delivery which arrowed back in and then Derbyshire captain, Leus du Plooy, was bowled after working to leg.

Derbyshire were only 37 ahead when they lost a fifth wicket as Hilton Cartwright was stumped in bizarre fashion.

He failed to connect with a legside hit aimed at spinner Josh Baker and was stumped as the ball rebounded off the pads of keeper Gareth Roderick onto the stumps.

Madsen swept Baker for four to complete 1,000 first-class runs for the season before going lbw to a ball that nipped back in from Barnard.

But Dal and McKiernan swung the game in Derbyshire's favour with a 100 partnership from just 121 balls as batting looked increasingly straightforward.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.