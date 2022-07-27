Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Prem Sisodiya is among dozens of players from the UK county circuit hoping to be picked for the Australian tournament

Glamorgan spinner Prem Sisodiya is among 68 British players who have put themselves forward for Australia's Big Bash League.

Sisodiya, 23, was one of only three players to play all Glamorgan's 14 T20 games, and is likely to feature in the One-Day Cup.

He claimed 14 wickets in the T20 Blast at an economy rate of 8.3.

The BBL draft for the eight teams will be held on 28 August and the tournament runs from 13 December to 12 February.

The Cardiff-born left-armer represented England at under-19 level and is seen as a limited-overs specialist, with his only Championship appearances coming in his debut season of 2019.