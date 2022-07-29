Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Adam Hose has hit 1,887 runs in 67 T20 Blast appearances for the Bears

Worcestershire have made their first signing for next season by announcing the arrival of Warwickshire batter Adam Hose on a three-year contract.

Hose, 29, has been with the Bears since arriving from Somerset in July 2017.

He has hit one ton and four half-centuries in 15 Championship games for Warwickshire but has not played any red-ball cricket now since 2019.

"I know the club has a great history and a future that looks really bright, and that excites me," Hose said.

"Worcestershire have had a lot of success in recent times in white ball cricket, and I want to play my part in repeating that Vitality Blast success of 2018 and 2019."

In an unusually increased flow of traffic between Edgbaston and New Road, Hose's move to the Pears follows that of fellow Bear Ed Pollock last winter, while Ed Barnard and Moeen Ali will be both moving in the other direction for 2023.

The majority of Hose's appearances while at Edgbaston have been in a Birmingham Bears shirt - and he was in the last Bears side to make to Finals Day in 2017, when they lost in the final to Notts Outlaws.

He signed a two-year contract extension with Warwickshire in 2020, to take him to the end of the 2022 county season.

"During that time, Adam has become a fearless T20 batter who has made significant contributions in that format," said Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace.

Isle of Wight-born Hose was one of six players to get a first England Lions call in a 12-man squad to face the South African tourists at the start of July. But he made just 4 from 13 balls in his one appearance, ironically at New Road, where the Lions lost by 107 runs.

He is also signed up to play for Northern Superchargers in this year's Men's Hundred.

He was drafted into the Birmingham Phoenix squad for the first scheduled Hundred, postponed in 2020.

He did not play when it was rescheduled in 2021, but was then signed by Leeds-based Superchargers for £60,000 for the 2022 tournament, which starts next week, on 3 August.

Hose also played for Wellington Firebirds in New Zealand's Super Smash in 2018-19.