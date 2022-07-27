Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Sophia Smale (centre), who is from Newport, celebrates taking a wicket for Western Storm

Sophia Smale will be the youngest Welsh player in The Hundred tournament after a late call-up to the Oval Invincibles.

Smale, 17, is a left-arm spin bowler for Wales and the Western Storm regional side.

Welsh Fire pair Alex Griffiths and Claire Nicholas, and Birmingham Phoenix's Gwen Davies, are the other Welsh women in the Hundred.

Smale has been picked by the south London side after an injury to Emma Jones.

Batter Phil Salt, born in Bodelwyddan, is the only Welshman in the tournament, representing Manchester Originals.