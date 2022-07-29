National Counties Showcase,50 overs match: Wales NC v Glamorgan Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday 31 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC sport website and app; match report on BBC Sport website.

Glamorgan coach David Harrison says the county will go "all out" with selection to defend their One-Day Cup title successfully.

Glamorgan beat Durham by 58 runs in August 2021 to win their first one-day final.

Some counties lost most of their first-choice players to the Hundred franchise tournament, while others like Glamorgan are barely affected.

Glamorgan face Wales National County in a warm-up on Sunday, 31 July.

South Africa batter Colin Ingram is set to play seven group games, but Australian pace bowler Michael Neser is not likely to feature because of strains from his heavy workload in the Championship, and has to return to Queensland after the first week of the tournament.

Joe Cooke, Dan Douthwaite, Prem Sisodiya and Jamie McIlroy, who all played T20, come back into consideration.

"We're going all-out with selection, my message is that we treat this competition the same as the Championship and T20, looking to play the strongest side we can with the right balance.

"That's what we'll do in the first four or five games and see where we are at that stage," said Harrison, again deputising for Matthew Maynard, who is assisting Welsh Fire.

"We spoke a lot last summer about how important this competition is and to treat it with the respect it deserves, it's a trophy to win and you could see how much it meant to everyone to get to the final at Trent Bridge, it was an outstanding experience and we're trying to replicate that."

Kiran Carlson, who is vice-captain to David Lloyd for the other formats, will again lead the team in the 50-overs competition.

Friendly shock

The second-tier side won the fixture in 2021, with Wales players Steven Reingold, Lukas Carey and Andrew Gorvin going on to play in Glamorgan's victorious campaign- though Carey was already on the Glamorgan staff.

Gorvin, batter Tom Bevan, wicket-keeper Alex Horton, and spinner Tegid Phillips are among the Glamorgan links this time, with Swansea's Brad Wadlan as captain.

"For us to get the most of it, we've got to attack it with the right mindset," said Harrison.

"It's a good opportunity for guys in our squad who are probably going to miss out for the first few games, to play for Wales against us and perhaps prove a point to me and Kiran."

Who's who

Glamorgan have lost just one player to the Hundred so far, with veteran seamer Michael Hogan signed up by the Southampton-based Southern Brave.

This compares to five players being absent in 2021, but with none making a significant impact in the Hundred, they were not retained for the second edition.

But three of their group opponents - Derbyshire, Northants and Worcestershire - have also been lightly affected by franchise calls.

Glamorgan may be without an overseas player for the last group match at Worcester, plus the quarter-final and semi-final stage if they qualify, but should have a stronger squad overall.

Of the 2021 squad, leading scorer Nick Selman left the county after failing to secure a Championship place, New Zealand's Hamish Rutherford played T20 for Leicestershire, Carey has dropped out of contention, Roman Walker moved to Leicestershire and Reingold joined has joined the armed forces.

Format

Glamorgan open their campaign away to Derbyshire on Tuesday, 2 August, with each county playing four home and four away while two of Glamorgan's home matches will be at Neath.

The first three of each nine-team group qualify for the knock-out stages, with the top side going directly to the semi-final, where they have home advantage, while second hosts third in the quarter-final on 26 August, just three days after Glamorgan's final group fixture.

But there is improved scheduling of the final, which will be held on Saturday, 17 September, again at Trent Bridge.

There were widespread complaints about the 2021 dates, with the final on a Thursday, three days after the semi-final, allowing little time for supporters to make arrangements to attend.

Wales NC (from): T Bevan, Nicholls, Brown, M Bevans, Wadlan (capt), Horton (wk), Gorvin, Kellaway, Phillips, Jardine, Morris, Edwards, Moore.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd, Northeast, Ingram, Carlson (capt), Root, C Cooke, J Cooke, Douthwaite, Salter, Weighell, van der Gugten, Sisodiya, McIlroy.