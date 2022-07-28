Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Guernsey bowler Matthew Stokes had the chance for a hat-trick in the 11th over

Guernsey kept their slim hopes of making the next stage of qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup alive after crushing Slovenia by nine wickets.

Guernsey's attack was far too good in Finland as Slovenia were bowled out for just 56 in 14.5 overs.

In reply the Sarnians reached their target in 5.3 overs as Luke Le Tissier hit 29 off nine balls.

The win guarantees Guernsey second place in their five-team group in ICC Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B.

Guernsey must rely on Austria losing to second-from-bottom Bulgaria in their final group game on Friday if they are to have a chance of topping their group.

The winners of the pool will face the winners of the tournament's other five-country group for a place in the 2023 European Regional qualifying finals, where two sides will qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup in India.

Slovenian opener Ramanjot Singh (18) and captain Ayyaz Qureshi (10) were their side's only batters to get into double figures.

Guernsey's fielding was excellent with three run outs while Matthew Stokes was the pick of his side's bowlers as he just missed out on a hat-trick in the 11th over as he recorded figures of 2-11 while Luke Bichard and Will Peatfield also took a pair of wickets apiece.

In reply openers Le Tissier and Zak Damarell wasted no time as they put Slovenia's attack to the sword sharing 43 in 3.3 overs before Le Tissier was bowled by Primoz Pustoslemsek having hit two sixes and four fours.

Damarell went on to score 22 not out off 18 balls while Ollie Nightingale scored nine not out as Guernsey recorded one of their biggest-ever international wins.