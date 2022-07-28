Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Laura Delany will lead Ireland in the games at Amstelveen and Voorburg

Ireland captain Laura Delany is among four players back in the squad for a three-match tour of the Netherlands next month.

The one-day series, which was announced on Thursday, starts with matches in Amstelveen on 22 and 24 and August.

The teams move to Voorburg for the final encounter on 26 August.

Ava Canning, Amy Hunter and Orla Prendergast return along with Delany after missing the ODI series against South Africa last month.

The quartet were absent for the 3-0 defeat in Dublin because of injury or exams.

"It's not only important for the Ireland Women's squad to play more fixtures, but also to play in different conditions," said Carrie Archer, chair of National Women's selectors.

"So we are pleased with the opportunity to play a three-match ODI series in Holland and provide - particularly the younger players - another experience for their development as well-rounded cricketers.

"We believe we have a side that blends experience with youth that largely featured in the recent T20I Tri-Series against Australia and Pakistan.

"Indeed, this upcoming series builds on a busy home international season and will provide invaluable experience in this format before we face Pakistan away in the ICC Women's Championship in November."

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (capt), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Mary Waldron.