Steven Patterson has taken 477 first-class wickets

Yorkshire paceman Steven Patterson has stepped down as captain and will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old has captained the county since 2018 and been at Headingley his whole career following his first-class debut in 2005.

Patterson will remain available for selection for the rest of the summer.

"It's been made clear to me over the last few days that my career at Yorkshire will come to an end when the season finishes," he said.

"With that in mind, I think now is the appropriate time to step back from the captaincy. It will allow me time to consider my future, and to enjoy the time I have left playing at the club.

"I will remain available for selection for the remainder of the summer, and if selected, will give my all for the team as I have done for the past 18 years."