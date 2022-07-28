Close menu

England v South Africa: Rilee Rossouw hits 96 as tourists level T20 series

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second Vitality Twenty20 international, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff:
South Africa 207-3 (20 overs) Rossouw 96 (55), Hendricks 53 (32)
England 149 (16.4 overs) Bairstow 30 (21); Shamsi 3-27, Phehlukwayo 3-39
South Africa win by 58 runs; series level at 1-1
Rilee Rossouw hit a fine unbeaten 96 to help South Africa beat England by 58 runs in the second Twenty20 international in Cardiff and level the three-match series.

The left-hander anchored the Proteas innings with a superb knock that took just 55 balls, combining power hitting and deft strokes to lead the tourists to 207-3 from their 20 overs.

Rossouw put on 72 for the second wicket with opener Reeza Hendricks, who followed up his half-century in the first T20 with an impressive 53 from just 32 deliveries.

England's reply never really recovered from the early loss of captain Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan in the powerplay, with Jason Roy's struggles also continuing as the hosts slipped to 77-3.

South Africa were sloppy in the field in Bristol on Wednesday, but were razor sharp here, with Keshav Maharaj taking a stunning diving catch on the boundary to dismiss Moeen Ali.

Another fine catch from Lungi Ngidi removed the in-form Jonny Bairstow to end England's hopes.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the standout bowler in taking 3-27, while Andile Phehlukwayo claimed 3-39 as England were bowled out for 149 with more than three overs remaining.

The deciding T20 is at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

Rossouw leads the way in dominant win

This was a complete performance from South Africa after a ragged display in the first T20.

Rossouw, back on the international stage after six years as a Kolpak player, led from the front with a fine innings featuring 10 fours and five sixes, including one huge hit off Adil Rashid that went out of the ground and narrowly avoided landing in the River Taff.

Rossouw, who starred for Somerset in the T20 Blast this year, came to the crease in the fourth over after Quinton de Kock fell for 15 and made a key stand with Hendricks, before the latter was dismissed by a smart catch from Bairstow on the boundary off Richard Gleeson.

England thought they had removed Rossouw on 37 when a review revealed he had gloved one behind - but the replay also showed it had bounced before landing in wicketkeeper Buttler's gloves.

Heinrich Klaasen hit a spritely 19 from 10 balls before clipping a wide Chris Jordan delivery straight to Malan at extra cover to bring Tristan Stubbs to the crease, who hit a magnificent 72 off 28 balls at Bristol.

But the 21-year-old would only face 12 deliveries for his 15 not out as Rossouw dominated the strike for the rest of the innings, though he narrowly missed out on a century after some more fine death bowling from Jordan, who went for just four off the final over.

Roy's form an ongoing concern

Buttler looked in the mood when he smashed back-to-back sixes and a one-bounce four off Phehlukwayo. But the South Africa left-armer hit back next ball when the England skipper went for one big shot too many and skied it to Hendricks for 29.

Slow left-armer Maharaj drew Malan into top-edging it straight up for Proteas keeper De Kock to claim a routine catch to leave England 48-2 in the powerplay.

But while those dismissals were aberrations, Roy's continuing lack of timing is of increasing concern. There was almost a sense of relief when he holed out to Shamsi at mid-off in the ninth over having scratched his way to 20 from 22 balls.

The Surrey right-hander has now scored just 59 runs off 80 balls across five innings in T20s this summer and, with just 11 T20 matches to go until the Word Cup in the autumn, there could be a selection dilemma on England's hands.

Credit must go to South Africa for some excellent fielding after their error-strewn display in the series opener, with Maharaj taking the pick of nine catches in a stunning effort at full stretch on the long-on boundary to dismiss Moeen for 28.

When Sam Curran holed out to the same fielder four balls later, England had slumped to 92-5 and needed something miraculous.

That proved beyond even Bairstow, who is in the form of his life but was left with too much to do, his dismissal for 30 sparking a collapse that saw England lose their final five wickets for just 21 runs.

'It's a dream come true to play for South Africa again' - reaction

England captain Jos Buttler to BBC Test Match Special: "The difference between the sides was that Rilee batted for the majority of the innings. We had guys who got starts but were unable to play that match-defining role.

"It's great to have these pressure games ahead of the World Cup. We would have liked to have won but it is set up perfectly at 1-1 and we need to play at our best on Sunday to win the series."

South Africa captain David Miller to TMS: "It was a tough loss last night but we bounced back. The guys gave it a lot of thought this morning, executed it really well and batted phenomenally.

"It's so nice to see Rilee Rossouw back playing for the Proteas after so long. We know that he has an immense amount of experience and he adds so much to the team. Tabraiz Shamsi too had a tough game last night and bounced back beautifully."

Player of the match Rilee Rossouw to TMS: "Delighted with the win, that's the most important thing, but to contribute made me feel special.

"I haven't been playing for South Africa for six years and it is a dream come true once again. I'm lucky to have it twice in my life and to put up a big performance against a world class bowling line-up that England have, I'm just happy."

  • Comment posted by shopkeeper, today at 22:07

    Please put him and us out of our collective misery and drop Jason Roy as he is holding England back at the start of nearly every innings this year

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 22:27

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      He’s a cracking batsman but his timing seems totally out -he’s hitting most balls straight into the ground and getting no power on them

  • Comment posted by lappers, today at 22:07

    Taxi for Mr Roy

  • Comment posted by SWDC, today at 22:07

    Runs galore on Wednesday. Win he toss tonight and then go all sexy and decide to bowl? What? Get the runs on the board!

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 22:10

    Taxi for Roy and Livingstone. Had their chances and blew it.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 22:18

      JOHN11 replied:
      Livingstone is coming into bat far too late. To expect anyone to come in and score immediately at 15 RPO is a big ask. Roy is out of form.

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 22:19

    Roy out.
    Bairstow opens.
    Salt in with gloves.
    Buttler captains from mid-on or mid-off.
    Simples.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 22:22

      JOHN11 replied:
      Buttler also must reign himself in. 3 T20I's running he's looked in great form but 3 times running gone for one shot too many. It's ok having an 'Ultra aggressive' policy but it does need to be mixed with common sense somewhere along the line.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 22:08

    That was truly awful, this England T20 at the moment are so inconsistent and erratic, but today was a combination of woeful batting and woeful bowling, Buttler and Mott need to get things improving here and very fast.

    • Reply posted by YorkCity84, today at 22:11

      YorkCity84 replied:
      Calm the goodness down.

  • Comment posted by Yorkshireman, today at 22:32

    Jason Roy is way out of his depth. He chews up so many balls without scoring & then always gets out. This puts the rest of the team on the the back foot, with too much to do! Time for a change of the top. Phil Salt maybe?

    • Reply posted by fabulousfantasticfan, today at 22:44

      fabulousfantasticfan replied:
      I have to agree sadly - always been one of my favourite cricketers and he has been great in the past but he is terribly out of form and has been all summer - he needs to return to Surrey to regain his confidence and belief in his ability and in the meantime let's try Phil Salt

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 22:13

    Regardless of this result (SA fully deserved their win).Looking T the bigger picture,there is no way England can win the World Cup with this bowling attack-mediocre at best.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 22:20

      JOHN11 replied:
      Topley isn't - what more must he do? Jordan again bowled well at the death. England definitely missing bowlers such as Archer, Wood, Woakes. Whether those 3 will be fit for October is anyones guess.

  • Comment posted by calmvoiceofreason, today at 22:13

    England batters seemed overly keen to get out reaching for balls that would likely have been wides if they’d left them alone ?…..I fear Jason Roy missed the bus that Eoin Morgan drove off a couple of weeks back

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 22:17

    "My momma always said watching England is like a box of chocolates..."

    Rather than blaming anyone (as tempted as I am to mention Roy), I'm going to credit SA. As poor as they were in the field last night they were as impressive on it today. That Maharaj catch, multiple boundary stops by Ph'wayo, dive by Miller...

    And Russow with the bat! Clown last night, big top star tonight.

    Well played SA!

    • Reply posted by miss_understood, today at 23:14

      miss_understood replied:
      Perfect summary thanks

  • Comment posted by Vlad the Inhaler, today at 22:25

    3 certainties:
    - death
    - taxes
    - so called 'supporters' overreacting after one defeat.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 22:28

      JOHN11 replied:
      These fans want England to clean sweep every series they play - it's just unrealistic. There are things England need to improve upon however - one being Buttler's insistence to go for 1 shot too many - a bit like Stokes in test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 22:17

    Has Jason Roy blown himself out? Pity the series is even now as they will not risk going without Roy in a decider will they, too cautious. Think he should be dropped and give a newcomer a chance to shine, how about trying Salt.

    • Reply posted by BloodyPomsnYanks, today at 22:27

      BloodyPomsnYanks replied:
      Salt is less risk of peeing a bunch of dot balls during the power play imo.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 22:27

    Jason Roy needs to be dropped. He has had more lives than a cat now.

  • Comment posted by Dionysios, today at 22:28

    That was a hammering and a half and frankly pretty dull all round especially if you're an England supporter. It's nights like this when you realise how precious a commodity Test Cricket is. Looking forward to the Test Series, once the banality and irrelevance of The Hundred has drifted by.....yawn!

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 22:12

    This side and certain players well and truly sussed, and have no chance in the WC

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 22:17

    The bowling attack is woeful..... as is Buttler's wicket-keeping.
    The jury's still out on his captaincy !!!

    • Reply posted by Rupert Kingsley, today at 22:34

      Rupert Kingsley replied:
      (Just as the other side of the argument for 'The bowling attack is woeful') Topley has had an amazing summer, Rashid and CJ are proven to be very good bowlers, Moeen isn't a full time bowler (hit or miss sometimes), Curran isn't good to be honest and Gleeson is new/ he is one of those bowlers that bowls fast and hits the pitch which means he can be prone to go for some. To be continued...

  • Comment posted by Roy The Boy, today at 22:16

    Bairstow leading the run chase with 30 a very poor performer by England. Well played South Africa excellent innings by Rossouw. We bowled poorly the batting was also Cery poor

  • Comment posted by Caesar99, today at 22:08

    South Africa are a good side but certain players in that England side who you expect to perform are not performing and its hurting them.

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 22:07

    Pathetic bowling followed by pathetic batting. England's white ball batting has been pathetic for a while now, the bowling hasn't been much cop either. South Africa are a pretty poor side and yet they've had the better of England this summer, as India did before them.

    • Reply posted by mick, today at 22:11

      mick replied:
      And so did the West Indies, this lot have no chance in the WC

  • Comment posted by hector300, today at 22:39

    Far too much cricket being played. It’s all about money once again. This country has gone bonkers. Too much of anything is bad thing. I have given up watching and lost interest. Meaningless meidiocracy.

    • Reply posted by amit, today at 22:50

      amit replied:
      So you will busy doing some gardening during the final game with the series all square? Lol!

