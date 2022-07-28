Second Vitality Twenty20 international, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: South Africa 207-3 (20 overs) Rossouw 96 (55), Hendricks 53 (32) England 149 (16.4 overs) Bairstow 30 (21); Shamsi 3-27, Phehlukwayo 3-39 South Africa win by 58 runs; series level at 1-1 Scorecard

Rilee Rossouw hit a fine unbeaten 96 to help South Africa beat England by 58 runs in the second Twenty20 international in Cardiff and level the three-match series.

The left-hander anchored the Proteas innings with a superb knock that took just 55 balls, combining power hitting and deft strokes to lead the tourists to 207-3 from their 20 overs.

Rossouw put on 72 for the second wicket with opener Reeza Hendricks, who followed up his half-century in the first T20 with an impressive 53 from just 32 deliveries.

England's reply never really recovered from the early loss of captain Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan in the powerplay, with Jason Roy's struggles also continuing as the hosts slipped to 77-3.

South Africa were sloppy in the field in Bristol on Wednesday, but were razor sharp here, with Keshav Maharaj taking a stunning diving catch on the boundary to dismiss Moeen Ali.

Another fine catch from Lungi Ngidi removed the in-form Jonny Bairstow to end England's hopes.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the standout bowler in taking 3-27, while Andile Phehlukwayo claimed 3-39 as England were bowled out for 149 with more than three overs remaining.

The deciding T20 is at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

Rossouw leads the way in dominant win

This was a complete performance from South Africa after a ragged display in the first T20.

Rossouw, back on the international stage after six years as a Kolpak player, led from the front with a fine innings featuring 10 fours and five sixes, including one huge hit off Adil Rashid that went out of the ground and narrowly avoided landing in the River Taff.

Rossouw, who starred for Somerset in the T20 Blast this year, came to the crease in the fourth over after Quinton de Kock fell for 15 and made a key stand with Hendricks, before the latter was dismissed by a smart catch from Bairstow on the boundary off Richard Gleeson.

England thought they had removed Rossouw on 37 when a review revealed he had gloved one behind - but the replay also showed it had bounced before landing in wicketkeeper Buttler's gloves.

Heinrich Klaasen hit a spritely 19 from 10 balls before clipping a wide Chris Jordan delivery straight to Malan at extra cover to bring Tristan Stubbs to the crease, who hit a magnificent 72 off 28 balls at Bristol.

But the 21-year-old would only face 12 deliveries for his 15 not out as Rossouw dominated the strike for the rest of the innings, though he narrowly missed out on a century after some more fine death bowling from Jordan, who went for just four off the final over.

Roy's form an ongoing concern

Buttler looked in the mood when he smashed back-to-back sixes and a one-bounce four off Phehlukwayo. But the South Africa left-armer hit back next ball when the England skipper went for one big shot too many and skied it to Hendricks for 29.

Slow left-armer Maharaj drew Malan into top-edging it straight up for Proteas keeper De Kock to claim a routine catch to leave England 48-2 in the powerplay.

But while those dismissals were aberrations, Roy's continuing lack of timing is of increasing concern. There was almost a sense of relief when he holed out to Shamsi at mid-off in the ninth over having scratched his way to 20 from 22 balls.

The Surrey right-hander has now scored just 59 runs off 80 balls across five innings in T20s this summer and, with just 11 T20 matches to go until the Word Cup in the autumn, there could be a selection dilemma on England's hands.

Credit must go to South Africa for some excellent fielding after their error-strewn display in the series opener, with Maharaj taking the pick of nine catches in a stunning effort at full stretch on the long-on boundary to dismiss Moeen for 28.

When Sam Curran holed out to the same fielder four balls later, England had slumped to 92-5 and needed something miraculous.

That proved beyond even Bairstow, who is in the form of his life but was left with too much to do, his dismissal for 30 sparking a collapse that saw England lose their final five wickets for just 21 runs.

'It's a dream come true to play for South Africa again' - reaction

England captain Jos Buttler to BBC Test Match Special: "The difference between the sides was that Rilee batted for the majority of the innings. We had guys who got starts but were unable to play that match-defining role.

"It's great to have these pressure games ahead of the World Cup. We would have liked to have won but it is set up perfectly at 1-1 and we need to play at our best on Sunday to win the series."

South Africa captain David Miller to TMS: "It was a tough loss last night but we bounced back. The guys gave it a lot of thought this morning, executed it really well and batted phenomenally.

"It's so nice to see Rilee Rossouw back playing for the Proteas after so long. We know that he has an immense amount of experience and he adds so much to the team. Tabraiz Shamsi too had a tough game last night and bounced back beautifully."

Player of the match Rilee Rossouw to TMS: "Delighted with the win, that's the most important thing, but to contribute made me feel special.

"I haven't been playing for South Africa for six years and it is a dream come true once again. I'm lucky to have it twice in my life and to put up a big performance against a world class bowling line-up that England have, I'm just happy."