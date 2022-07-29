Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Sanderson has taken 442 wickets in 192 games across all formats in his career

Northamptonshire seamer Ben Sanderson has signed a new contract to stay with the club for another three years.

The 33-year-old's current deal was set to expire at the end of this summer but he will now remain at Wantage Road until the end of the 2025 season.

Sanderson is Northants' leading wicket-taker in Division One of the County Championship this season with 30.

"It feels like we're building something really special at the club and I'm keen to be a part of it," Sanderson said.

Sanderson joined Northants in 2015 having started his career with Yorkshire before a spell with National Counties side Shropshire.

He also had his most successful T20 Blast campaign this year, taking 16 wickets.

"It's great that Ben has extended his stay with us," bowling coach Chris Liddle said.

"He's been a vital part of our team for a number of years now and it's great that we get to see more of him leading our attack."