Matthew Milnes came through at home county Nottinghamshire before joining Kent

Yorkshire have signed Kent seamer Matt Milnes on a three-year contract starting from the 2023 County Championship season.

The 28-year-old will join up with the White Rose in November, once his current deal expires at Kent.

Milnes started out at Nottinghamshire, before moving south in 2019, and has taken 140 first-class wickets in addition to 56 with the white ball.

"This feels like the right time to embrace a new challenge," Milnes said.

"I am excited by the prospect of joining Yorkshire and working with Ottis [Gibson - head coach] and his coaching staff. Hopefully, this will help me improve and push on to higher levels."

Interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough added: "He's a very skilful fast bowler who will add some great competition to the group of seamers that we have here at Yorkshire."

Yorkshire announced on Thursday that captain and fellow paceman Steven Patterson would be leaving the club at the end of the campaign.