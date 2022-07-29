Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Chapman hit 83 at The Grange, including five fours and seven sixes

Second Twenty20 international, The Grange New Zealand 254-5 (20 overs): Chapman 83, Bracewell 61. Main 2-42 Scotland 152-9 (20 overs): Greaves 37. Neesham 2-9 New Zealand won by 102 runs Scorecard

New Zealand surpassed their record Twenty20 international score as they crushed Scotland for a second time in two days at The Grange.

The visitors posted a mammoth 254-5 from their 20 overs, which included a staggering 18 sixes.

Mark Chapman top scored with 83 from 44 balls before Michael Bracewell belted an unbeaten 61 from only 25 deliveries.

Scotland fell 102 runs short and coach Shane Burger said it showed his side had to "keep upskilling ourselves".

The hosts had lost the first of two Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand by 68 runs on Wednesday at the same Edinburgh venue.

This time, the Kiwis surpassed their previous record total of 243, made against West Indies at Mount Maunganui in January 2018.

"The game keeps getting better, keeps getting quicker, guys are just getting more skilful," Burger said. "It's been a massive learning curve in terms of where are we and what do we need to do before the World Cup.

"The more times you get thrown into this environment when they are better than you and you have to make sure you're playing at your best, the more we will get better. We need more international fixtures against really good teams."

Stand-in Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first on a flat wicket.

Wednesday's centurion Finn Allen fell cheaply, but Dane Cleaver and Chapman still managed to score quickly in the powerplay, with short boundaries and a rapid outfield on offer.

Chapman, in particular, was superb, hitting seven sixes all around the ground, only falling to a good boundary catch off the bowling of Chris Greaves.

From there, though, New Zealand accelerated further, with both Bracewell and Jimmy Neesham (28) scoring at a strike rate of more than 230.

After the interval, George Munsey started quickly for the hosts, but when he fell for 19, Matthew Cross and Oli Hairs followed him back to the pavilion in quick succession.

It left captain Richie Berrington and Greaves with a mountain to climb and, although both men rallied, the required run-rate continued to rise.

New Zealand's bowlers continued to chip away, sharing the wickets between them at regular intervals, which prevented any real Scottish momentum.

Greaves was impressive on Wednesday, and stood out again here, making a fluent 37 with a series of sweep shots.

He was dismissed by a wonderful caught and bowled effort by Ish Sodhi, who stuck out his right hand as the ball looked set to race to the boundary.

Scotland somewhat limped their way to 152-9 and will hope for better when the sides meet again at The Grange on Sunday in a one-off one day international.