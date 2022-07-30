Joey Evison has made 401 runs and taken 21 wickets in his 10 red-ball appearances for Notts

Kent have signed Nottinghamshire's Joey Evison, initially on loan, after he turned down the offer of a new three-year contract at Trent Bridge.

The 20-year-old former England Under-19s all-rounder will play on loan for Kent in the One-Day Cup, which starts next week.

He will then complete his move to Canterbury on a three year-deal for the 2023 season.

"I couldn't be more excited about joining Kent," said Evison.

"I recognise that I'm still young but I'm hungry for first team cricket."

Evison took his first five-wicket haul in only his fourth first-class appearance against Durham at the Riverside last July and made his maiden century in this season's opening game against Sussex at Hove.

But he has played in just three more Championship games this summer, having been kept sidelined by the form of their two international players, Australia's James Pattinson and South Africa's Dane Paterson.

"This is a signing with both the present and the future in mind," said Kent director of cricket Paul Downton. "We can't wait to see Joey blossom."

"We see Joey as a player of immense promise," said Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores. "One who we've worked really hard on developing, who we think of as one of our own - so for him to be leaving us is bitterly disappointing.

"We made it clear to Joey that we saw a long and successful future for him at Trent Bridge and offered a contract reflective of our desire to keep him. We've done everything we could have done, but Joey has made the decision.

"Injuries aside, Joey has been a regular in and around the red ball side for the past couple of seasons, he would have had a key role to play in our 50-over campaign this summer and there's no doubt that he was working towards breaking more regularly into our T20 team."

Kent's signing of Evison cushions the blow of losing Matt Milnes next season to Yorkshire, announced on Friday.