Zak Damarell's 51 included five fours and a six

Guernsey finished third in ICC Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B after a 56-run win over France in Finland.

Batting first the Sarnians hit 153-6 off their 20 overs as Zak Damarell scored 51 off 45 balls, Josh Butler got 25 and Adam Martel 23 not out.

In reply Guernsey bowled out France for 97 with an over to spare - Luke Bichard had the island's best bowling figures of 4-20 while Martel got 3-12.

Guernsey finished second in their qualifying group behind Austria.

They meet the other group winners Norway in the final later on Sunday with the winners progressing to the European regional qualifier for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

They will face Jersey, Denmark, Italy, Germany and a number of as yet undermined sides for two places in India in 2024.