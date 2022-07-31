Close menu

England v South Africa: Shamsi takes 5-24 as hosts thumped by 90 runs to lose T20 series

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Third Vitality Twenty20 International, Ageas Bowl
South Africa 191-5 (20 overs) Hendricks 70 (50), Markram 51* (36); Willey 3-25
England 101 (16.4 overs) Bairstow 27 (30); Shamsi 5-24
South Africa won by 90 runs; win series 2-1
A dismal batting display saw a pitiful England suffer a heavy 90-run defeat in the deciding Twenty20 against South Africa to lose the series 2-1.

Chasing 192 to win, they were blunt with the bat, going 55 balls without hitting a boundary at one stage, before being dismissed for 101 in 16.4 overs.

It is the fourth time in six T20s this summer that England have been bowled out and there was another failure for Jason Roy, who made 17 off 18 balls.

Jonny Bairstow top-scored with 27, while South Africa's left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi ripped through England with career-best figures of 5-24.

Defeat means England have lost a third successive T20 series, after defeats by West Indies and India this year, for the first time and they have failed to win a white-ball series in a home summer for the first time since 2013.

Reeza Hendricks had earlier made 70 off 50 balls and Aiden Markram hit an unbeaten 51 as the Proteas brilliantly paced their innings to post 191-5.

The returning David Willey was the pick of England's bowlers, taking 3-25, including removing Quinton de Kock in a wicket maiden at the start of the innings.

England are next in action when a three-Test series against South Africa starts at Lord's on 17 August.

Their next T20 assignment will come in a seven-game tour of Pakistan in late September before three T20s against Australia leading into this year's T20 World Cup in October and November.

England's top-order struggles continue

Much of England's white-ball success over the last six years has been built on their top-order power. This summer it simply has not produced.

Roy has contributed just 76 runs in six games, at a strike-rate of 77.55, compared to a career figure of 137.77, with the 32-year-old unable to play with any fluency.

His dismissal was one of frustration as he looked to pull fast bowler Anrich Nortje but could only feather through to Proteas keeper De Kock.

Jos Buttler got another start but sliced Keshav Maharaj to short third, with England only able to hit two boundaries in the powerplay, in comparison to South Africa's 10.

The innings never had any rhythm, with Dawid Malan picking out deep square leg to fall for seven, Moeen Ali superbly caught by Tristan Stubbs at cover and Liam Livingstone tamely picking out long-off for three.

There were ironic cheers round the Ageas Bowl when Bairstow flicked away for four to end the boundary drought, but Sam Curran and Willey then fell in successive balls.

Bairstow, who was looking to farm the strike and pull off a ridiculous victory, holed out to deep mid-wicket to wrap up a timid display.

England have been unable to put together two batting performances in a row this summer and with a World Cup just 10 competitive games away that will be of grave concern to captain Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 18:32

    If they keep picking a losing team, they are going to carry on that way. Ay yje moment, Roy, Butler, Malan, Curran, Ali and Rashid are not worth their place. The South Africans bowled more balls pitched up. England's were all 'hit me' half trackers.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 18:31

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by RayL, today at 18:31

    What has happened to the England batting line-up? A couple are out of form but I wonder how much of this is down to leadership. We’ve gone from a supreme leader in Morgan to an ineffectual replacement, while the opposite happened to the Test team. Something needs to change and fast if we are to have any chance in the World Cups.

  • Comment posted by notgoingout-reprise, today at 18:31

    How does Roy keep his place when he is woefully out of form. When when was the last time Livingstone made a contribution when it mattered? He is great when England are on top but not good enough when he really mattters

  • Comment posted by ninja, today at 18:30

    Careful E.C.B too much meaningless slogathon, couldn't be bothered watching any of this series. When does the proper cricket start again?

  • Comment posted by sisan chacko, today at 18:30

    I am not sure how long Butler can say I am new to capacity role

  • Comment posted by NorfBhoy, today at 18:29

    They wanted to watch the Lionesses, should have altered start time, oh i forgot, sky haven't got the ladies euros or commonwealth games

    • Reply posted by ynwa76, today at 18:31

      ynwa76 replied:
      They dont have the mens world cup either, so whats your point???

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 18:29

    England's batting continues to be below par in all formats and has been baled out by our bowlers for years. Today hardly bucked the trend.

  • Comment posted by TommyLad, today at 18:28

    Why does butler persist with bowling first when they can't get anywhere near the opposition score chasing?

    Roy needs dropping or some time away from the team environment. Livingstone is a flash in the pan comes off 1 in 10 maybe. Butler has gone out of form a little plus i don't rate him as Captain/keeper and opening bat, far too much on his plate. Moeen is similar to Livingstone.

    Rant over!!

  • Comment posted by Jags, today at 18:28

    England are going to win the next one.. and things will be normal again until they loose the immediate one.. you just can't go bang-bang bazball all the time..

  • Comment posted by Welburn, today at 18:27

    So poor, all summer, and pretty crap in the Caribbean at the turn of the year.
    We are not rebuilding the team after 2019, we’ve let it stagnate. Roy and Rashid are being picked on past form, Livingstone hasn’t seized his opportunity.
    Butler’s captaincy was actually very good when he was standing in for Morgan, now he looks lost!

    We’ve appointed a nobody coach, when others were available.Worrying.

  • Comment posted by sisan chacko, today at 18:27

    This is what happen when you have over confidence in your performances. I don't think any team in world let Roy like play for a third game when your last two games are such a failure, hope you learn from your mistake.

  • Comment posted by WengerIn, today at 18:27

    Jos Buttler isn’t a captain. End of

  • Comment posted by Zookeeper, today at 18:27

    Fortunately, it’s only T20 and not actual cricket.

    • Reply posted by MJW69, today at 18:31

      MJW69 replied:
      Don't bother to comment then.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:26

    England have gone from white ball cricket wonders to complete walleys in a summer. I pity the crowd who were short changed again and like many switched over to watch our ladies do soccer proud.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 18:26

    Stubbs- best catch I’ve seen for many a year. Wickets thrown away time and time again. I don’t mind positivity but you can hit five fours in an over rather than try aerial every time. Has anyone heard Mr Mott say anything yet ?

  • Comment posted by Royston Williams, today at 18:26

    This series illustrates how much England relied on Eoin Morgan and his captaincy. There is now no leadership or intensity in the team. Buttler is not captain material and should be replaced or better still Morgan returns.

    • Reply posted by Donnie Darko, today at 18:31

      Donnie Darko replied:
      Morgan was a superb white ball captain, but it’s hardly Buttler’s fault that the batting has failed in almost every game this summer.

  • Comment posted by angus mccoatup, today at 18:25

    I don't know what's happened to the one day team this summer. From being one of the best around under Morgan, they are rubbish now and have lost two thirds of the matches played, losing three series and drawing one. I'm afraid Buttler is looking a flawed choice as captain and England aren't getting off to quick enough starts which puts pressure on those who follow. Roy is a shadow of what he was

  • Comment posted by Fordy, today at 18:25

    Poor top order batting, putting pressure on middle order. Need to replace Roy as opener, and this might give some of the other batters confidence to play their game, but on these performances, I don't see much hope in World Cup. Hope I am wrong.

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 18:24

    Three back to back series defeats fir the white ball. , plus another in the windies earlier in the year. Not good but this side has far more quality than that nonsense of a English test side getting away with it for now l

    • Reply posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:27

      WordtotheWise replied:
      Nonsense

