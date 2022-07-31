Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jonny Tattersall made his debut for Yorkshire in 2013

Yorkshire wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall has been appointed captain until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old replaces Steven Patterson after the seamer stepped down on Thursday.

Patterson had been captain since 2018 but is leaving the club at the end of the season.

"Playing for Yorkshire in itself is a massive thing for me. So to captain them is an unbelievable privilege," Tattersall told the club website. external-link

"It's a little bit of a surprise, but Patto mentioned that he was stepping down after the last Championship game.

"He's done a great job with it over the last three-and-a-half-years. He's taken us forward and has been brilliant in helping everyone out."