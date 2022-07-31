Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Timm van der Gugten is set to spearhead Glamorgan's bowling attack as they begin their One-Day Cup defence

Royal London One-Day Cup: Derbyshire v Glamorgan Venue: County Ground, Derby Date : Tuesday, 2 August Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport Online & app; match report online; updates on BBC Radio Derby & BBC Radio Wales

Holders Glamorgan begin their One-Day Cup title defence away to Derbyshire on Tuesday, with both sides only lightly affected by Hundred calls.

"The guys have got a lot of confidence after last year's fantastic form," said batter Colin Ingram.

"Winning the trophy was a special moment for the club.

"But we're under a little bit more pressure this year to come back and make sure it happens again, hopefully we'll hit the ground running at Derby."

Glamorgan are without Michael Hogan on franchise duty and the injured Michael Neser, with the fit-again Timm van der Gugten and Jamie McIlroy set to open the bowling.

Derbyshire have lost Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy and George Scrimshaw to the Hundred, with Scrimshaw joining Welsh Fire.

But both sides recorded comfortable wins in their warm-ups against National County sides, with Ingram smashing a century in Glamorgan's win over Wales while Billy Godleman's quick-fire hundred helped Derbyshire thrash Shropshire.

Ingram, who is available for seven matches before departing to the Caribbean Premier League, says the 50-overs competition is his favourite format.

"It's always been one I've really enjoyed; growing up in South Africa we played a lot of it at junior age-levels before T20, and it was nice to spend time in the middle against Wales," Ingram told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's interesting these days because early on the ball moves around with two new balls (one either end), you've got to rely on four-day skills coming in early, then through the middle overs there's (a boundary) option all the time with only four men out."

Ingram hopes a recent run of three wins and a draw in the Championship will spill over into white-ball cricket for his side.

"Winning becomes a good habit and we've seen in the Championship that once you start winning, it breeds a lot of confidence and leads to bigger things," he added.

Derbyshire (from, probable): Godleman (capt), Wood, Came, Reece, Guest (wk), McKiernan, Dal, Conners, Aitchison, Potts, Wagstaff, Harrison, Watt.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd, Northeast, Ingram, Carlson (capt), Root, C Cooke (wk), J Cooke, Douthwaite, Salter, Van der Gugten, McIlroy, Weighell, Sisodiya.