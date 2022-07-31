Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dottin will play for Manchester Originals in The Hundred

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, the scorer of the fastest hundred in women's T20 internationals, has retired from the international game, blaming a negative team environment.

Dottin, 31, is currently playing for Barbados at the Commonwealth Games.

She has been part of the international set-up since 2008.

"The current climate and team environment has been non-conducive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion," she said on Twitter.

"With much sadness but without regret, I realise that I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently."

Dottin scored a 38-ball century against South Africa at the 2010 World Cup, finishing with an unbeaten 112 off 45 balls and is the most-capped West Indies' women cricketer, having played 124 Twenty20 and 143 one-day internationals for them, scoring close to 6,500 runs and claiming 134 wickets.

She now intends to play domestic cricket around the world and has linked up with Lancashire Thunder in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.