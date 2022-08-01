Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lewis McManus was signed on an initial four-week loan just before the start of the 2022 season

Wicketkeeper Lewis McManus has agreed a contract with Northamptonshire until the end of the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old has been with the club this summer on a loan deal from Hampshire, which now becomes permanent.

He has scored more than 400 runs and taken 27 catches in 10 Championship games this season.

"The lads have got a lot of respect for him and he's going to play a big part for us moving forward," said head coach John Sadler.

"Coming into a new dressing room it can be hard to be vocal. But he's grown and grown as he's settled in, and since it was announced he would be here for the full season, then he's just become a natural leader behind the sticks."

McManus was also an ever-present for Northants Steelbacks in their T20 Blast campaign, having previously played more than 150 games in all formats for Hampshire since his debut in 2015.