Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, The Hundred Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Date: 3 August Time: 19:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two from 19:00 or Red Button and iPlayer from 18:30. Live BBC Radio 5 Live commentary on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary and in-play clips.

The Hundred is back.

English cricket's newest tournament returns for its second season with the opening match of the men's tournament live later on Wednesday on BBC Two from 19:00 BST.

More big name international stars are in town this year with many of England's best players also set to go head-to-head once again.

Here's everything you need to know about The Hundred in 2022.

What's new for 2022?

It all gets under way again on Wednesday when men's defending champions Southern Brave host Welsh Fire in Southampton.

Because many of the women's players are currently playing in the Commonwealth Games, the women's competition starts a week later on 11 August.

Last year, Covid-19 meant a number of big-name overseas players pulled out of the inaugural season but this time some of the world's best will feature, alongside England stars like Joe Root and Jos Buttler, Nat Sciver and Heather Knight.

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will both play for London Spirit in the men's competition while another West Indies superstar Andre Russell has been signed up by Manchester Originals.

The field is arguably even stronger in the women's competition with many of Australia's all-conquering World Cup winners taking part this year, plus the best of the rest.

Australia captain Meg Lanning will play for Trent Rockets, all-rounder Ellyse Perry for Birmingham Phoenix and opener Alyssa Healy for Northern Superchargers.

England's women will be available for all of the competition, as will the England's men's white-ball players such as Buttler, who will feature for Manchester Originals.

And if you need a refresh, the rules are the same as last year.

In The Hundred, a tournament created to be a simpler and faster form of cricket which hopes to attract a more diverse audience to the sport, each team bats for 100 balls in a match, with the team who scores the most runs the winner.

Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali will captain London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix respectively

What else do I need to know?

The Hundred has been dealt a blow by the withdrawal of two of England's biggest names - Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow.

The pair, who would have been available for a handful of games at the start, have pulled out to rest before an international Test series against South Africa starts on 17 August.

England's other Test players, like Root and Welsh Fire's Ollie Pope, could play before joining up with the squad before the first South Africa Test.

The tournament remains controversial, with critics questioning its relevance and impact on the traditional formats of cricket.

That said, around 85% of tickets have already been sold with a significant number of those going to women and Under 16s.

As with last year, the top finisher in the group stage progresses directly to the final on Saturday, 3 September at Lord's.

The teams who finish second and third will meet in the eliminators on 2 September for the chance to join them.

Eighteen matches will be shown live on BBC TV and iPlayer - 10 men's and eight women's, including both finals - while every match will also be live on BBC radio.

The Hundred is not only about the cricket - there will be live music at all 34 games through a collaboration between the tournament and BBC Music Introducing, with Brit Award winners Bastille performing at the final.

10 of Australia's 2022 50-over World Cup-winning squad will play in The Hundred, including captain Meg Lanning

Who could win?

In the men's competition Southern Brave were the dominant side last year and not only have they kept their squad together, including South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and England bowlers Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills, they have also signed Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Trent Rockets have retained Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and any side with his star quality plus batters like Dawid Malan and Alex Hales will have a chance. Don't count out last year's runners-up Birmingham Phoenix too.

The Brave were also the best side for much of last year's women's competition, although they slipped up in the final against Oval Invincibles.

Brave have added Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath and 17-year-old England bowler Freya Kemp to a squad already packed with talent.

The Invincibles will hope to go back-to-back and their chances will likely rest on whether inspirational captain Dane van Niekerk plus her partner and fellow South Africa international Marizanne Kapp will feature.

Van Niekerk has been out with an ankle injury while Kapp missed the Commonwealth Games after returning to South Africa for personal reasons, although the London-based side are hopeful both will play a full part.

If not then the Phoenix - with Perry, New Zealand international Sophie Devine plus England internationals Amy Jones and Issy Wong - or the Rockets, who boast Lanning, Sciver, England bowler Katherine Brunt and Australia leg-spinner Alana King, could challenge.

How can I follow The Hundred?

The Hundred will be covered extensively across the BBC.

As well as live TV and radio coverage there will also be text commentary on the BBC Sport website, plus video highlights, analysis and reaction.

England internationals Heather Knight, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood and Issy Wong will all be part of the BBC commentary teams throughout the tournament.

And on BBC Sounds, Alex Hartley and Kate Cross, now rivals rather than team-mates after Hartley's move to Welsh Fire from Cross' Manchester Originals, will provide unique, behind-the-scenes insight on the No Balls Podcast.