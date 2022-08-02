Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ollie Robinson surpassed the previous One-Day Cup best of 192 by Callum Ferguson for Worcestershire

Ollie Robinson hit an unbeaten 206 off 131 balls as Kent chased down a target of 352 against Worcestershire on the opening day of the 2022 One-Day Cup.

It was the competition's highest score and the first double century in an English 50-over game since 2008.

Five other centuries were scored, two of them by Will Fraine and Harry Duke as Yorkshire beat Northants by 33 runs.

Elsewhere, there were wins for holders Glamorgan, Warwickshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Lancashire's game against Essex at Sedbergh School was abandoned without a single ball bowled because of rain.

With The Hundred's second season set to begin on Wednesday, some of the 12 sides in action fielded severely-depleted XIs - Surrey heading the list with 13 absentees, while Northants and Glamorgan only have one player each involved in the English game's newest format.

It did, though, mean opportunities for young talents, with Harry Sullivan and Ben Cliff (both 19, Yorkshire), Kai Smith (17, Warwickshire) and Yousef Majid (18, Surrey) among those making first-team debuts in the opening round of games.

Robinson rewrites record book

A healthy crowd was in place at New Road to watch Ollie Robinson's innings for Kent

Kent had to go into their game with Worcestershire at New Road without skipper Joe Denly, but made a good start when Ed Pollock was caught at second slip from the first ball of the game.

It was the first of three wickets for New Zealand seamer Matt Henry (3-56) as the home side slumped to 36-4, but Kashif Ali's 114 off 99 balls, backed up by Ed Barnard (79) and Ben Cox (59 not out) saw them to 351-8.

Robinson, though, raced to 50 off 41 balls and 100 off 76 as a stand of 204 with Ben Compton (75) put Kent on course for a successful run-chase.

He was deemed surplus to requirements for the T20 Blast, spending that competition on loan at Durham, but he hit six sixes and 27 fours before Darren Stevens struck the winning boundary to see Kent home by seven wickets with 5.1 overs to spare.

There was another high-scoring game in Group B as Yorkshire openers Fraine (143 off 107 balls with eight sixes) and Duke (111 off 107) put on 209 for the first wicket in their 353-5 from a rain-shortened 46 overs.

Will Fraine was well on course for a double hundred when he was caught at backward point in the 30th over

Youngster Cliff removed Northants opener Ricardo Vasconcelos for his first senior wicket, but skipper Will Young made 91 off 64 balls before falling to the spin of Sullivan (2-82).

Lewis McManus (82 off 62) and Rob Keogh (59) maintained the chase by adding 79 but Dom Bess weighed in with 3-63 as they were bowled out for 320 in the 45th over.

It was a much shorter affair at Derby where Timm van der Gugten took 4-41 as home side Derbyshire were bowled out for 110 in 30 overs and Kiran Carlson's unbeaten 54 saw holders Glamorgan to 112-2 for an eight-wicket win.

Sibley hits second List A ton

Dom Sibley is not renowned as a white-ball specialist but his 106 not out off 107 balls carried Warwickshire to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Gloucestershire at Cheltenham in Group A.

Ben Wells (76) and Zafar Gohar (62 off 51 balls) were the main contributors to Gloucestershire's 264 all out, but their attack was punished by Rob Yates who shared an opening stand of 152 in 21 overs with Sibley at the start of the reply.

It set a new Warwickshire first-wicket record in List A games against Gloucestershire, beating the 150 by Dennis Amiss and Alvin Kallicharran at Moreton-in-the Marsh in 1979.

Yates hit a six and 11 fours in his 87 off 65 balls before falling lbw to Ollie Price, but Sibley added 66 with Will Rhodes (40) and brought up his 100 off 104 deliveries as they reached 265-2 in the 39th over to win by eight wickets.

Surrey's inexperienced line-up posted a score of 246-8 at Guildford, with skipper Ben Geddes' 73 off 85 balls leading the way, while Beuran Hendricks took 4-39 for Leicestershire.

Leicestershire opener Nick Welch's previous best score in 50-over games was 52

Leicestershire soon lost Rishi Patel and were 107-3 in the 19th over before an unbroken stand of 141 between Nick Welch and Wiaan Mulder secured a seven-wicket win with 10 overs in hand.

Zimbabwean Welch hit a six and 16 fours in his 127 not out at better than a run a ball, and his South African partner finished with an unbeaten 71 off 65.

Nottinghamshire, the winners in 2017, made 290-7 after batting first against Sussex, led by 87 from Matthew Montgomery and Liam Patterson-White's unbeaten 62 off 46 balls.

Patterson-White later took a brilliant catch at square leg to remove Cheteshwar Pujara for nine as Sussex slumped to 73-5, and although in-form Tom Alsop made 75 off 70 balls, the visitors were bowled out for 225 to lose by 65 runs, with Brett Hutton claiming 3-24.

Thursday fixtures (start 11:00 BST)

Gosforth: Durham v Surrey

Cardiff: Glamorgan v Kent

Radlett: Middlesex v Leicestershire

Taunton: Somerset v Nottinghamshire

York: Yorkshire v Lancashire